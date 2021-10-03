D.he FC Liverpool have lost the championship lead in the Premier League for the time being. In the top game against champions Manchester City on Sunday, the Reds only managed to score 2: 2 (0: 0) despite two leading positions. The team of coach Jürgen Klopp remains undefeated this season. The front runner after the seventh day of the Premier League is Chelsea.

The outstanding Mohamed Salah only prepared the 1-0 through Sadio Mané (59th minute) and scored the renewed lead for Liverpool in the 76th minute. However, Man City equalized twice – through Phil Foden (69th) and Kevin De Bruyne (81st). The guests from Manchester were the team that determined the game in the first half, but initially failed to score despite good chances. A few minutes before the final whistle, Liverpool were unlucky when Rodrigo barely managed to block a shot from Fabinho into the empty Manchester City goal.

Klopp had not made any changes to the starting line-up after Liverpool’s 5-1 victory in the Champions League at FC Porto during the week. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, switched to several positions compared to the 2-0 victory of his team at Paris Saint-Germain and relied on the team that had won 1-0 at Chelsea in London the previous week.

Coach Thomas Tuchel’s blues, who beat Southampton FC 3-1 on Saturday, benefited from the draw. They lead the table by one point over second Liverpool and two points over third Man City.