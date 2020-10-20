The country is getting success in the ongoing war against the corona virus. With the help of the government and common people, they have succeeded in preventing this deadly disease to some extent. The Union Health Ministry said that the recovery rate in India is among the best in the world and the number of deaths from corona here is also low.The Ministry of Health said that the number of recovery cases in India has exceeded 6.7 million. Which is the highest number in any country. He said that we have done 96 million tests so far, this is the second largest number in the world. According to the figures presented by the Ministry to the media, now active cases in India have come down to less than 7.5 lakhs. It shows that India is doing well in the war with Corona.

How long will the corona vaccine last? You can get the answer on 22 October

Lowest death rate in the world

Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that the death rate in India is 83 per 10 lakh population, we are among the lowest mortality in the world. The world average death rate is 142. He further stated that there has been a steady decline in active cases. On September 18, the number of active cases was more than 10 lakhs, now the number of active cases is 7,48,538.

6 states increased tension

The ministry said that there are still record cases of corona in some areas. He said that 64 per cent of the total cases in India are coming from these six states (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal). Apart from this, India has the lowest number of million active cases. In the last seven days, 310 cases of one million population have been reported in India. Whereas if one looks at the average of the whole world, it is 315 whereas in other countries like Brazil the same figure is 665, in Russia 706, in Spain 936, in America 1,153, and in the UK is 1,746.