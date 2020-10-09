Highlights: India and America may have 2 + 2 dialogue later this month

In this meeting, both countries can discuss mutual and strategic issues.

There have been 2 + 2 dialogues between the two countries so far.

China dispute likely to be discussed in meeting

new Delhi

The third round of 2 + 2 talks between India and the US is expected to be held in Delhi later this month. This dialogue is considered to be very important in India’s ongoing conflict with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In this meeting, both countries can discuss increasing strategic cooperation. Explain that in December last year, there was a ‘2 + 2 dialogue’ between the two countries.

Sources familiar with the matter said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Minister Mark Espar could come to India for ‘2 + 2 dialogue’. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will be involved on behalf of India. The first two rounds of ‘2 + 2 dialog’ were held in Delhi in 2018. The second round of talks was held in the US. It is noteworthy that during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America, both sides agreed on this new format of dialogue.

Discussion on dispute with China?

It is being told that in the third round of talks, events happening in India’s neighborhood can also be discussed. The US is also aware of Chinese carriers on LAC. The forces of India and China are facing each other along the border.

There will be talk on bilateral issues

Sources said that since this talks are taking place just before the presidential elections in the US, there is no hope of any big deal but there can be a discussion on strengthening bilateral relations.

Know what happens 2 + 2 dialog

The 2 + 2 dialog is a ministerial dialogue that takes place between countries. India and the United States held such talks for the first time in 2018. PM Narendra Modi tried for it. In the 2 + 2 dialog, the two countries discuss a range of issues including mutual security, strategic partnership.