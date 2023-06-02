Finally, a government report issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed a decrease in the detected infection rate

The percentage of cancer diseases among citizens, at a rate of 2.2%, during the last three years, stressing that “cancer cases in the country are generally stable, and witnessed a remarkable improvement during the last three years,” as the percentage shifted from 28% to 25.8%, due to the efforts made by the state In the fight against cancer by reducing the rates of infection and mortality resulting from it.

A report by the Ministry confirmed that cancer diseases are among the main causes of death worldwide, especially in light of the high rates of infection, according to the recent official websites of the World Health Organization. However, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) indicates that the UAE is one of the best countries in indicators Cancer.

The report, which was recently submitted by the Ministry to the Federal National Council, stated that the crude incidence rate of cancer diseases in the country amounts to 48.6 cases per 100,000 population, which is the lowest among the countries in the region, and the crude death rate from cancer diseases in the country amounts to 19.2 cases. One death per 100,000 population, which is also the lowest among the countries in the region.

The report, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, stated that the percentage of new cancer cases discovered among citizens out of the total cancer cases in the country is in a noticeable improvement, and is considered stable during the last three years, as the percentage improved from 28% to 25.8% according to the latest The statistics of the National Cancer Registry, stressing that the international standard comparisons conducted by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, affiliated with the World Health Organization, indicate that the number of new cancer cases that are discovered in the country is small compared to the population, due to the efforts made by the country in combating cancer by By reducing the rates of infection and deaths resulting from it.

The report summarized the efforts made by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to combat cancer diseases, in several health and community initiatives, which it launched in cooperation with the concerned local health authorities and institutions. Hospital 2021, the launch of the National Plan for Cancer Control, prevention is a goal to reduce the death rate from cancer by 2030, the National Cancer Registry, and the launch of the Early Detection Program for Cancer (Reassurance) that allows Early examination according to the latest and best clinical practices in the field of health care, in addition to awareness campaigns on the importance of early detection of cancer, and the inclusion of cervical cancer vaccinations for females (13-15 years) among the vaccinations of the National Cancer Control Program (the coverage rate reached 82% in 2021). -2022), and announcing the vaccination of male school students for the age group (13-15 years) during the academic year (2023-2024).

According to the report, the list of government initiatives to combat cancer diseases also included the ministry’s efforts in the field of combating smoking, which qualified it to win the World Health Organization award for World No Tobacco Day 2023, and to raise the efficiency of service providers in the early detection of cancer program, and the partnership between the government and private sectors to provide Treatment and health care required for cancer patients by facilitating the referral process to specialized centers in the country, providing international expertise that the country is keen to attract in the field of oncology, as well as devices and equipment, and accelerating the registration of modern drugs for the treatment of cancer.

The report pointed out that government efforts also included working to establish an accredited multidisciplinary National Cancer Council to improve and harmonize treatment plans for cancer patients in the country, and work to issue a unified national guide for palliative care in hospitals that provide cancer treatment, in addition to publishing the sixth edition of the National Cancer Registry for the year 2019. Which is considered a major reference for health authorities in the country, supporting scientific research related to cancer, as well as launching a healthy lifestyle policy to reduce the spread of noncommunicable diseases, including cancer, imposing selective taxes on tobacco products, energy drinks and sweetened beverages due to their relationship to cancer, and finally enacting Legislation (food standard) to reduce the consumption of salt and saturated fats in relation to cancer.

