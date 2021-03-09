E.In a breath of real football atmosphere blew through the empty Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Tuesday evening, so loud, intense and emotional it was during the 2-2 draw between BVB and FC Sevilla. With two goals from Erling Haaland, coach Edin Terzic’s team reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in a wild game. The Dortmund team had faced a complicated challenge. And the only thing that was missing for a really big European Cup night was filled grandstands.

But even so, a storm of emotions broke out over BVB in the first half hour. The guests were whipped forward with permanent male roars from the stands, where the delegation from Seville sat, from the bench of the Spaniards and even from the press stand. For minutes, the Dortmunders let themselves be constricted in their own half, they looked downright taken by surprise. Again and again corners flew into the Dortmund penalty area, the pressure was enormous.

It was an impressive performance, but BVB was initially able to prevent the very clear chances. Very early on, Lucas Ocampos closed dangerously after a creepy bad pass from Emre Can, BVB keeper Marvin Hitz held the ball (3rd). And after 18 minutes, Suso put a 16-meter shot just wide of the post.

“You need two good performances,” said coach Edin Terzic before the game to counteract a dangerous feeling of security. Managing a lead is not one of the strengths of this team. A 3-2 win away sounds like a great starting position in a knockout game in Europe. But in these pandemic times we have to rethink. The home advantage has basically lost its importance, and atmospherically these first half an hour felt like an away game.

BVB was crushed as in many phases at 2: 4 in Munich. The attempt to fight for own ball possession phases failed. Terzic scratched his head, called commands, consulted with his assistants, but at first he couldn’t find a real solution.

After all, the Dortmunders took on the fight on an emotional level, threw themselves into duels and shots. Captain Marco Reus shone more and more as a resolute defensive leader. And then Haaland stabbed. Nico Schulz captured the ball deep in half of the Andalusians, played a through pass to Reus, who put the ball back on the striker, who was barely visible up to this point. The Norwegian scored the 1-0 (35th) from five meters.

Haaland was fit after his heel injury from last weekend, while Jadon Sancho is out even longer. But maybe the defensive wingers Reus and Thorgan Hazard were the more suitable players for the flanks for this evening anyway. For Sevilla this goal was a low blow, the emotional fireworks of the initial phase had burned down for the time being. Sevilla were 1-0 down and now needed at least three goals to reach the quarter-finals, which then became even less likely after a sloping start of the second half.

Video evidence of a special kind

Once again the referees put on a memorable show. Haaland first scored to make it 2-0, but had knocked over Fernando in a previous duel. But the referees not only canceled the goal, they checked another scene in which Haaland was held in the penalty area. BVB received a penalty that Haaland missed. However, he received a second attempt because the VAR had come to the conclusion that goalkeeper Bono was in front of the line when he shot. Now Haaland scored his 20th goal in his 14th game in this competition (54th).

But Sevilla FC didn’t give up, ran up and received a penalty from Emre Can, which Youssef En-Nesyri resolutely converted (68th). The guests missed two goals to reach extra time. En-Nesyri managed to make it 2-2 in the sixth minute of stoppage time, but that wasn’t enough. BVB celebrated a great victory.

The foundations for a very special spring are laid at the latest with this entry into the quarter-finals at Borussia Dortmund. In the Bundesliga, the game at Bayern was lost recently, but the competition for the Champions League places seems vulnerable. There is a real chance of a title in the DFB Cup, and in the Champions League the club is in a quarter-finals for the first time since 2017.