D.Those responsible at Borussia Dortmund have resolutely avoided the term “ crisis ” over the past few weeks; they had pointed to progress and the successes in the Cup and Champions League. But after this 2: 2 against TSG Hoffenheim, a faulty performance and only five points from the last six Bundesliga games, the club is deep in the crisis, no matter which terms they choose to describe their situation.

It had started well: Jadon Sancho, who was recently involved in many Dortmund goals, brought BVB into the lead early. The right Hoffenheim defense was wide open in that 24th minute, the Englishman had space, reached the penalty area and shot deliberately into the short corner of the goal. This lead was a little happy because Ilhas Bebou had previously appeared free twice in front of the BVB goal after gross mistakes by Dortmund central defenders Akanji and Hummels, but left his wonderful opportunities unused (18th, 24th).

A classic course of the game after such a history and the liberating 1-0 would be a relaxed appearance by the favorite, who is more efficient and finds a sure way to victory after scoring his own goal. But things are not going that way at BVB at the moment. Dortmund were only seven minutes ahead before Munas Dabbur scored 1-1 from close range after a clever pass from Sebastian Rudy (31st). Again, Dortmund had not defended consistently enough. They were also annoyed because Kevin Voigt had fouled Erling Haaland around 30 seconds before the 1-1 draw, but apparently the video assistants could not establish a connection between the two scenes because several passes had been made in the meantime.

But it was now clear at the latest that BVB was again struggling a lot with itself and the known problems of this difficult winter. Again and again the professionals made strangely frivolous ball losses. The back four, in which Emre Can defended on the right, as in Freiburg, looked fragile, and the ease was lacking. Apparently, the measures that Edin Terzic had taken after the 1: 2 in Freiburg on the match day did not have the hoped-for effect.

The coach had an intensive conversation with the team, the exchange is said to have been open and very critical. During the week, the coach reported that he had “clearly addressed things that he did not like,” but after the poor performance in Breisgau and recently three defeats in four Bundesliga games, Terzic “had the feeling that I should do that in more detail should do. “



After all, you can rely on Erling Haaland at BVB

:



Image: EPA





The most visible change was not in the level of the game, but in the starting line-up. The in shape captain Marco Reus initially only sat on the bench, Jude Bellingham was allowed to play and was one of the better. But the inaccuracies in the build-up of the game and the negligence in the defense remain a pressing problem as well as the weaknesses in the goalkeeping position. After 51 minutes, Marvin Hitz, who had already made a mistake in Freiburg, fisted a corner at Bebou’s head, from where the ball jumped into the goal. Hoffenheim had turned the game.

Another reason why Dortmund’s difficulties are so difficult to combat is that there is no one “main problem”, as sporting director Michael Zorc explained before kick-off. Now the whole variety of black and yellow inadequacies had shown itself again. After just under an hour, Terzic Moukoko, Dahoud and Reus came on, but Hoffenheim remained more dangerous. Hitz struggled to keep a free kick from Rudy (68th), and Bebou missed a great chance when he failed from six meters from the BVB goalkeeper (76th) – the 1: 3 would have long been a suitable result for this game . But Erling Haaland is still playing at BVB, who scored the 2-2 with a single action (81st) and was once again a savior.