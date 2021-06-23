I.n an insane group finish, record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo shot defending champion Portugal into the round of 16 at the summit meeting with world champion France. Thanks to his two penalties in the 30th and 60th minute, the European football champions scored 2: 2 (1: 1) against the French on Wednesday evening in Budapest. In the remake of the 2016 European Championship final, Karim Benzema (45th + 2 / penalty, 48th) put the world champion in the lead in front of 54,886 spectators in the Puskas Arena.

With his two goals, Ronaldo set two more records: With his 20 and 21 goals in the European Championship and World Cup, he replaced former German international striker Miroslav Klose (19) as the most successful goalscorer. In addition, the 36-year-old celebrated his 109th national team goal and drew level with former Bayern player Ali Daei, who scored just as often for Iran. In addition, Ronaldo expanded his European Championship record to 14 goals.

Ronaldo demonstrated his leadership role on the pitch before kick-off. After warming up, the world star applauded every player on his team again. Before the anthems, the 36-year-old then led a team that had changed to two positions compared to the 2: 4 against Germany. The French around exceptional striker Kylian Mbappé made three changes compared to the 1-1 draw against Hungary.

The top duel was not a footballing treat for a long time. Avoidance of risks was in the foreground. The first significant chance had Mbappé (16.), who shot on goal after a pass from Paul Pogba, but failed to Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio. “He is the present and the future of world football. The next few years belong to him. He’s a fantastic player, ”Ronaldo recently told the Spanish newspaper“ Marca ”about young star Mbappé.

France had won 19 of the previous 27 matches with Portugal – but lost the final of the European Championships in 2016 with 0: 1. On the way to the desired revenge, the world champion was slowed down hard after half an hour. Because goalkeeper Hugo Lloris hit Portugal’s Danielo Perreira in the face with the force of a ram in front of the goal, referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz imposed a penalty.

Ronaldo stepped up and shot the ball untenable in the goal. For the former world footballer it was the fourth goal in the current competition and the 20th in the European Championship and World Cup. Shortly before the break, France also hit back with a penalty kick after Mappé fell in the penalty area. Returning Benzema converted the controversial penalty just as confidently as Ronaldo before – and both clapped each other after the break and walked into the lockers after the break, chatting and smiling.

Inspired by his first selection goal since 2015, Benzema followed up with his second goal in the 48th minute. At that point, Portugal would have been eliminated. But Ronaldo also made another big appearance: The star of Juventus Turin converted a hand penalty (60th) to the next record.

“We’re first, that’s the best place. We now know what lies ahead. We will enjoy it. Now a new tournament begins, ”said France coach Didier Deschamps. “It was a great game against a great nation. There was a lot of intensity and a lot of chances, “said Benzema, who was happy about his two goals,” I scored, we didn’t lose, I’m very satisfied. “