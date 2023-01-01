Two million and 166 thousand and 821 passengers used the means of mass transportation, shared transportation and taxis belonging to the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, during the New Year’s Eve 2023, compared to one million and 632 thousand and 552 passengers on New Year’s Eve of the year 2022, an increase of approximately 33%.

In detail, the number of Dubai Metro users reached 958,161 passengers, compared to 640,175 passengers last year, and the number of Dubai Tram users reached 49,855 passengers, compared to 34,672 passengers, while public transport buses transported 395,930 passengers, compared to 331,837. riding last year.

Also, 77,844 passengers used marine transport during New Year’s Eve, compared to 50,398 passengers last year, and the number of users of electronic reservation services reached 125,651 passengers, compared to 96,937 passengers, and taxis transported 558,079 passengers, compared to 476. One thousand and 831 passengers, and the number of shared transportation users reached 1,301 passengers, compared to 1,011 passengers last year.

The RTA confirmed that the movement of mass transit users to the New Year’s Eve celebrations took place smoothly, thanks to the integrated plan developed by the Roads and Transport Authority, in coordination with the Executive Committee to secure international and local events in the Emirate of Dubai, as the Dubai Metro service was operated around the clock. And the provision of more than 200 buses to transport passengers from the event sites to the parking lots designated for visitors to the New Year’s Eve event.