The total value of the assistance is $2.1 billion and includes ammunition for Patriot anti-aircraft systems, older generation Hawk systems and associated missiles, 105 and 203 mm artillery ammunition, Puma drones, laser-guided missiles, as well as support for troop training and maintenance of this equipment.

The US Army stockpile is not the direct source of the aid, so it will take several months to get to Kiev.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Friday that the United States, the largest donor to Ukraine, has delivered or promised to deliver military aid worth more than $39.7 billion to Kiev forces since the start of the Russian offensive on February 24, 2022.

This announcement comes shortly after the partial destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine and at a time when fierce fighting is taking place in the south of the country, according to the Russian army, which announced that it had repulsed several attacks that could be the beginning of a broad Ukrainian counterattack.