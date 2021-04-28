Pep Guardiola has already brought Bayern defenders Paris Saint-Germain to the verge of elimination thanks to two lucky hits in the semi-finals of the Champions League. With Manchester City, the Spanish star coach prevailed 2-1 (0-1) in the first leg in Prinzenpark on Wednesday evening and can hope for the first final with the Citizens in the European master class.

After Marquinhos fell behind in the 15th minute, Kevin De Bruyne (64th) and Riyad Mahrez (71st) achieved the turnaround within eight minutes. In the closing stages PSG also had to play outnumbered after Felix Brych had shown Idrissa Gueye (77th) the red card after a foul on city professional Ilkay Gündogan. The German international was able to continue playing after a short treatment phase. The decision to move into the final, in which either Chelsea FC or Real Madrid are waiting, will be made next Tuesday in Manchester (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League).

Guardiola had already imagined the early start-up phase like this. His team returned to possession football. It was 60 percent in the first 20 minutes. The low effectiveness, however, was not at all in the sense of the perfectionist, who last won the Champions League with FC Barcelona in 2011. With ManCity, the 50-year-old Spaniard has not even reached the premier class final since taking office.

Manchester City’s longing for May 29th in Istanbul did not get any closer – on the contrary. One of PSG’s five attempts in the first 20 minutes – versus just one from Manchester – landed in goal. After a corner from Angel di Maria, the defender and captain Marquinhos sank the ball in the far corner with a run-up and with a head. City keeper Ederson was powerless. The defensive – including Gündogan, who was the first to have blocked Marquinhos – simply did not cover the PSG professional well enough.

Marquinhos had already scored against FC Bayern in the quarter-finals. After his 3-2 goal in the first leg in Munich, the 26-year-old Brazilian was absent due to adductor problems and only returned to the starting line-up in the game against Dortmund-defeated Manchester City.

Shortly before the deficit, the leader from the Premier League was able to thwart a class action by the initially strong Neymar against the second in the table in Ligue 1, only with great difficulty and thanks to a great Ederson parade. And so it went on, PSG shone with speed, creativity and finesse, driven mainly by Neymar. Manchester City, on the other hand, looked almost staid. The guests became really dangerous for the first time in the 42nd minute, but Keylor Navas saved Phil Foden’s shot in the PSG goal.

Guardiola’s face didn’t really brighten after the break, even if his team now seemed to have more control over the game again, PSG even constricted at times on their own penalty area. The passes, however, often lacked precision. And so the equalization fell rather unusually after a corner. What was supposed to be a cross turned into De Bruyne’s shot on goal, Navas did not cut a good figure.

The guests were now safe, but PSG was hardly recognizable. And only a little later, Navas had to reach behind him again when Mahrez’s free kick landed in the goal from 25 meters. Frustration was now widespread among the Parisians, who, after an overall sovereign first half, saw their chances of the final clearly diminished. For an unnecessary push, Neymar got the yellow card from Brych, Gueye then rightly even saw red after a rough foul.