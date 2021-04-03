B.Thanks to Marcus Thuram, orussia Mönchengladbach has reported back in the fight for the European Cup places and at least for the time being has taken seventh place in the Bundesliga. The team of the outgoing coach Marco Rose at the end of the season won 2-1 (0-1) on Saturday evening after a very weak first half against the immediate rivals SC Freiburg. With the second victory in a row and now 39 points, the Gladbachers were able to initiate the turnaround after a long negative series.

The Freiburg (37), without a win in Mönchengladbach for 26 years, fell back to ninth place. Thuram scored the goals for the hosts (53rd / 60th minute). “Freiburg did well, they probably watched a few of our games,” analyzed former world champion Matthias Ginter. “We changed at half-time, that was the key, so we had more access.” Roland Sallai had put Freiburg in the lead (10th). Late in stoppage time, the Breisgauer celebrated the alleged 2: 2 – which, however, did not count due to an offside position. “It’s extremely bitter, but we can build on our performance,” said SC captain Christian Günter.

After the 3-0 win at FC Schalke 04, Gladbach had to change three times because Jonas Hofmann (Corona), Nico Elvedi (calf) and Ramy Bensebaini (yellow card suspension) were canceled. For Elvedi, Jordan Beyer moved to the defense center alongside Matthias Ginter. The first test of the new defensive duo led to the first goal. Sallai converted a pass from Ermedin Demirovic, who had returned to the starting lineup, to make it 1-0 for the guests. Twelve minutes later, the Hungarian even had the 2-0 on the foot, but failed to Borussia goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who rescued Lucas Höler in dire need shortly before the break.

Gladbach is having a hard time

“We have almost no chance. We play awkwardly. Freiburg shows us how easy it is, ”said Gladbach’s Vice President Rainer Bonhof at DAZN during the half-time break. Freiburg coach Christian Streich went into the game with personnel concerns. Vincenzo Grifo came back from the Italian national team with a positive corona finding, Nicolas Höfler was missing from the defensive midfield. For this, Yannik Keitel moved into the starting line-up for the first time this season. The defense was switched to a chain of three.

The Gladbachers had a hard time against the compact central defensive row and hardly created any scoring chances after Lars Stindl missed a good opportunity for the hosts right at the beginning of the game. In the outer positions too little came from Hannes Wolf and also from Thuram, who tried hard but often got stuck. Oscar Wendt also lacked the dynamism of Bensebaini in his 300th competitive game for Borussia. Center forward Alassane Plea often dropped back to get the balls in midfield.

But the surprising two goals by Thuram after the break put the hosts in the front. Freiburg’s Baptiste Santamaria helped with the first goal, with the second the Frenchman rounded Freiburg’s goalkeeper Florian Müller and scored two goals in a Bundesliga game for the third time. After that, the hosts had even more chances and at the end of the day they couldn’t let the ultimately happy victory with a concentrated defensive performance be missed.