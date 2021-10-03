E.There’s a defender Manuel Neuer doesn’t like to see sneaking through his penalty area in Munich. In his career as a goalkeeper for FC Bayern, Neuer met some of the greatest strikers in football history there. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar. They set off the alarm system in every penalty area in the world. In Munich, however, this should also identify a defender from Austria in the future: Martin Hinteregger.

If Hinteregger, 29 years old, comes to Neuers Revier for a corner kick or free kick, that doesn’t mean anything good for the world goalkeeper. In May 2020, he scored two goals there in three minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt. On Sunday evening, in the 32nd minute, he snuck through Neuer’s penalty area again – and headed the ball past it into the goal.

First win of the season for Eintracht

A massive header from Martin Hinteregger, many spectacular saves from goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and a left-footed shot by Filip Kostic in the 83rd minute were enough for Eintracht to win 2-1 against Bayern on the seventh Bundesliga matchday in the Munich arena . It was the first win of the season for Frankfurt – and the first defeat of the season for Munich. The champions collected many chances, but only one goal: through Leon Goretzka (29th minute).

It’s been almost 14 years since Eintracht didn’t lose in a Bundesliga match in Munich. Back then, in November 2007, she “walled up” a 0-0 under coach Friedhelm Funkel, as the kicker reporter put it in their game report. They gave the goalkeeper Oka Nikolov a grade of 1 and the strikers Naohiro Takahara and Ioannis Amanatidis a grade of 5. Since then, the Frankfurters have mostly lacked their own goals.

In the past five seasons, the Bundesliga away trips to Munich ended as follows: 0: 5, 2: 5 (Hinteregger!), 1: 5, 1: 4, 0: 3. And yet the new coach Oliver Glasner, who has lost four times with Wolfsburg against FC Bayern in four games, said before the duel what a Bundesliga coach should say despite all the competitive disadvantages: “We’re not going to Munich for a Sunday excursion Making coffee and cake, we want to deliver a fight to Bayern and win there. “

Superior Munich take the lead

For this, Glasner changed his starting eleven to three positions compared to the 1-0 Europa League victory in Antwerp on Thursday. He set up Stefan Ilsanker, Jesper Lindström and Tuta for Ajdin Hrustic, Sam Lammers and the ailing Makoto Hasebe. And this team achieved what no other team has done this season – even though they almost only chased the ball for the first 30 minutes.

When Djibril Sow closed his legs in the fourth minute, the ball had already rolled through. The Bavarian left-back Alphonso Davies had taken him by surprise with a shot in the leg – and then dashed through the Frankfurt penalty area. It was the first of many good scenes. Bayern were superior to their opponents. Only one not: Kevin Trapp, the goalkeeper.

When he caught a shot from Thomas Müller in the 14th minute, the fans from Frankfurt who had traveled with him sang his name. The national coach Hansi Flick, who watched the game in the arena, probably also registered that. He didn’t nominate Trapp for the upcoming internationals. On Sunday he was powerless only once: In the 29th minute, Robert Lewandowski artfully steered a ball out of the air with the tip of his toe to Leon Goretzka, who shot it flat in front of Trapp alone.



Kevin Trapp shows an excellent performance in Munich.

Image: Picture Alliance



It then only took two minutes until Trapp prevented the 0-2 in a one-on-one against Leroy Sané. And only three minutes until Hinteregger headed the 1-1 – the first and only corner kick of the game for Frankfurt. With the goal conceded, Bayern not only lost the lead, but also control of the game. It then went back and forth. In the final minutes of the first half, Almamy Touré and Serge Gnabry appeared alone in front of goal for Frankfurt and Munich. One failed to Manuel Neuer (fantastic parade with his foot), the other at the post. “Away win” shouts could be heard from the Frankfurt fan block. You should come true.

The second half started with a chance for Bayern. The formally strong Sané shot over the gate after 21 seconds. In the 56th minute, Kevin Trapp then performed what was probably the most spectacular action of the game. When Joshua Kimmich crossed from the right into the penalty area and Lewandowski headed from less than five meters, Trapp tore his right foot up – and really fended off the ball. Such parades can only be seen in this stadium from Manuel Neuer.

In the 75th minute, it was still 1-1, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann switched to victory. He swapped Marcel Sabitzer for defender Niklas Süle. Eight minutes later, however, Eintracht scored the decisive goal. Sow captured the ball and immediately passed Kostic, who sank it into the goal from an acute angle. The fans shouted again: “Away win!” Kevin Trapp then secured this. In the last relevant scene of the game, he steered a shot from Lewandowski over the crossbar. His grade should have been fixed by then.