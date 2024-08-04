The smart auction system at Dubai Courts achieved an increase in the sale price of vehicles by 69.69%, compared to the pre-sale valuation price, while the total proceeds from sales through the auction amounted to two billion, 59 million, and 77 thousand dirhams during the past year.

Dubai Courts launched a number of smart systems that reduced several steps for customers, including the Ifsah platform, which allows inquiries and seizure of the assets of the person against whom execution is being carried out, and initiatives to link the agency, ATM, and digital advertising.

In detail, the annual report of the performance index of the various sectors in Dubai Courts revealed that significant results were achieved through the smart auction system during the past year, as 2,724 files were processed in the vehicle auction, and the value of these vehicles was evaluated at 49 million, 325 thousand and 700 dirhams, and they were sold for a total value of 83 million, 835 thousand and 750 dirhams, and then the value of the difference between the evaluation price and the sale price amounted to 34 million, 510 thousand and 50 dirhams, equivalent to an increase of 69.96%.

Regarding movable property auctions, a total of 293 files were processed, and were valued at a total amount of 21 million, 216 thousand, and 77 dirhams, and were sold at a total value of 33 million, 476 thousand, and 974 dirhams, and thus the percentage increase between the valuation price and the sale price reached 57.79%.

In the real estate auction, 412 files were processed, and the properties offered were valued at AED 1,324,360,221, while they were sold for a total value of AED 1,941,764,633, and thus the percentage increase in the price at which they were sold was 46.62%, compared to the valuation price.

The report explained that in general, the total value of sales proceeds through smart auctions in Dubai Courts amounted to two billion, 59 million and 77 thousand dirhams, noting that these results reflect the positive impact of the smart auction on buying and selling operations and its achievement of profitable returns for participants.

The smart systems launched by Dubai Courts during the past year include the “Disclosure Platform”, which, according to the report, is a smart system that integrates with all governmental, semi-governmental and private entities, and allows the execution court to inquire and seize the assets of the person against whom the execution is being carried out, in the event that he does not voluntarily implement the ruling. The seizure and sale procedures are then followed up through the system without the constant need to submit applications.

The system enables the execution applicant to inquire about the funds of the person against whom execution is being made, or to seize them from the entities listed on the platform through technical integration, and to automatically create a letter to the entities not listed on the Ifsah platform, and the request is executed after the judge’s acceptance automatically without the need for human intervention.

The report stated that during the year, several requests were registered with the Roads and Transport Authority, the Department of Lands and Properties, and other registered entities.

The smart systems launched by Dubai Courts also include the agency linking initiative, which is an automated system that enables the parties to the lawsuit and the execution to link the agency automatically after the employee’s approval, and allows the removal or cancellation of the agency presented in the execution lawsuit file digitally and automatically. 3,066 requests to link the agency have been registered since the initiative was launched.

The initiatives launched in 2023 included the ATM initiative, which is a system that automatically disburses the amounts deposited in the execution file during self-verification of the absence of any legal obstacles, or fees and fines due, and deducts them automatically if any, and the amount is disbursed within 48 hours for files that meet the conditions for automatic disbursement.

According to the report, 25 digital requests to activate ATMs, 251 requests to stop disbursement, and 270 requests to seize funds deposited in the execution file were registered through the initiative.

The smart systems launched by Dubai Courts also include the Digital Advertisement Initiative, which is a system that enables the parties to the lawsuit and execution to submit a request for an advertisement or an advertisement by publication. The request is automatically assigned to the execution judge or the competent employee, and once the request is approved, the system creates a digital advertisement without human intervention.

Last year, Dubai Courts launched the Smart Requests System, which automatically identifies the type of request and decision-making powers, to register it, and automatically make a decision on administrative requests, and assign judicial requests, according to the assignment mechanism adopted in enforcement cases and substantive lawsuits, and the applicant is notified of the date of the decision.

The number of decisions issued by the decision-maker in 2023 amounted to 491,357 decisions, including 198,539 automated decisions.