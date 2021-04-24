S.celebrating a goal looked terrifying again. When the gigantic Erling Haaland celebrated his goals for the season 24 and 25, he showed the determination that can be expected on the way to participating in the Champions League again. Thanks to Haaland, Borussia Dortmund can dream of reaching the premier league of professional football again. The Norwegian made the difference in the 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg. The fact that the Lower Saxony set the tone in the home stadium for a long time does not help them on the home stretch of the season. Dortmund played solidly, outnumbered for 30 minutes and still won.

VfL Wolfsburg’s will to reach the Champions League for the third time in the club’s history is accompanied by unpleasant thoughts. Can we really still gamble that away? Will Oliver Glasner remain head coach of Lower Saxony if it is “only” enough for the Europa League in the end? If you start pondering, you make mistakes. Like Ridle Baku. The midfielder is one of the great pillars of a strong Wolfsburg team. Against Dortmund, his mistake started the deficit after 12 minutes, his pass in the back of his own defense was momentous.

Mental dropouts like the one in Baku actually occur when the opponent pushes, pushes and pushes. However, the professionals from Borussia Dortmund did not appear like a Sturm und Drang team. The fact that offensive artist Jadon Sancho was able to play again from the start was only noticeable in a few elegant dribbles. On the offensive, the best pass Haaland reached in the first half was that of Baku. The man of the day made good use of it, while on the other side Wout Weghorst went completely empty-handed despite good opportunities.

The Wolfsburg had more play and the majority of goal opportunities. But the Dortmunders used their opponent’s invitation consistently and did a few things fundamentally right. The 0: 2 in the 68th minute after a quick sprint by Haaland was preceded by a good anticipation and a nice pass from his teammate Mahmoud Dahoud. Head coach Edin Terzic’s team survived many a dicey situation even without the suspended defense chief Mats Hummels. And Haaland resolutely clenched his hand into a fist right after the final whistle.