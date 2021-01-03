Gates: Akanji (66th, Sancho), Sancho (90th, Can)

Edin Terzic relied on Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel in midfield against VfL Wolfsburg, Thomas Meunier and Erling Haaland also celebrated their comeback. At VfL, Koen Casteels in particular stood out; the Belgian proved in some situations that he is one of the strongest keepers in the Bundesliga.

However, BVB dragged many problems with them into the new year and did not play brilliant football. In terms of results, however, the Terzic-Elf deserved the win against Wolfsburg. Jadon Sancho freed himself a little from the personal crisis of form with an assist and his own hit.

Oliver Glasner: “We are very disappointed with the result. We would have deserved a little more. The team made a good start. Dortmund then took over the game more and more. Nevertheless, we were still dangerous. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, we go home very disappointed . “

Marcel Schäfer: “We had our options. A standard situation made the difference, it was bitter for us. We have to work on our chances.”

Manuel Akanji: “It wasn’t an easy game. Wolfsburg started better. But we stayed calm and tried to create our chances in the second half. We were also good defensively. And I’m glad that Sancho played such a good cross and the ball then went in. “

