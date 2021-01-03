BVB started the new year victoriously. Borussia beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, but again did not show a really good performance. The guests from Wolfsburg lacked punch.
Gates: Akanji (66th, Sancho), Sancho (90th, Can)
Standards are an absolute strength at BVB this year. After 66 minutes, Jadon Sancho spooned a corner onto the skull of Manuel Akanji, who nodded off to make it 1-0 and thus led BVB to winning ways. In added time, Jadon Sancho completed a counterattack to make it 2-0.
Edin Terzic relied on Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel in midfield against VfL Wolfsburg, Thomas Meunier and Erling Haaland also celebrated their comeback. At VfL, Koen Casteels in particular stood out; the Belgian proved in some situations that he is one of the strongest keepers in the Bundesliga.
Wolfsburg, already known as a defensive team, did not invest much in the attacking game. Only top striker Wout Weghorst radiated danger on the part of the wolves, but BVB keeper Roman Bürki was rarely able to get out. In other words: the black and yellow defense had the guests well under control.
However, BVB dragged many problems with them into the new year and did not play brilliant football. In terms of results, however, the Terzic-Elf deserved the win against Wolfsburg. Jadon Sancho freed himself a little from the personal crisis of form with an assist and his own hit.
Edin Terzic: “We knew what to expect. But we also made it difficult for ourselves. We will also take issues with us from the game. The Wolfsburg team got us going very well. Sometimes we didn’t manage to solve that well. Always, when we played the deep ball we were dangerous. In the first half we were too far apart to get the ball. We corrected that and the boys did it well. That was the key in the second half, to get more pressure on the ball. “
Oliver Glasner: “We are very disappointed with the result. We would have deserved a little more. The team made a good start. Dortmund then took over the game more and more. Nevertheless, we were still dangerous. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, we go home very disappointed . “
Marcel Schäfer: “We had our options. A standard situation made the difference, it was bitter for us. We have to work on our chances.”
Manuel Akanji: “It wasn’t an easy game. Wolfsburg started better. But we stayed calm and tried to create our chances in the second half. We were also good defensively. And I’m glad that Sancho played such a good cross and the ball then went in. “
Leave a Reply