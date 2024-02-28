AWhen it was done and they no longer had to fear that their opponents would be able to deny them victory, the players mobilized their remaining strength once again: to celebrate together. The German soccer women have earned a lucky experience with an energetic performance that will give them the longed-for opportunity to compete for medals on the big sports stage in just a few months. They beat the Dutch team 2-0 in Heerenveen. This meant they secured third place in the small final of the Nations League. A prestigious success that caused so much joy among those involved, especially because it was linked to the starting ticket for the Olympic Games in Paris. Thanks to the result, national coach Horst Hrubesch's team qualified as the tenth team for the tournament, in which a total of twelve nations will take part and in which the final on August 10th will mark the widely respected conclusion to the football program of the Summer Games for the first time.

The Germans finally realized that they would face a competitor who wanted to demand everything from them with great passion after their arrival from Lyon, where they had lost 2-1 to France in the semi-finals five days earlier. The motivational messages with which the local ensemble campaigned for support among their fans were entitled “do or die”, i.e. all or nothing. Almost 20,000 spectators came to the Abe Lenstra Stadium on Wednesday, with the vast majority, who were unmistakably fond of Bonds coach Andries Jonker's women, experiencing an evening that did not suit their taste: the Dutch women hardly set any accents while Hrubesch's team took over A resolute duel led to gaining control in the midfield and often calmly distributing the balls forward from there.

A lot of effort for a long time and little return

The 72-year-old based his starting line-up on the formation he had previously used in the second half against “Les Bleues” and which developed momentum in many scenes. Hrubesch spoke of sticking to the dual leadership, with Sydney Lohmann filling her role in a much more withdrawn position from the attacking midfield, opposite Alexandra Popp. Both often changed positions in order to pull their guards apart with runs into the depths of the area and open up gaps in the defensive chain. But Lohmann had a hard time keeping hold of the ball. During the break, Hrubesch ended the attempt and replaced Lohmann with Lea Schüller, who then supported Popp in the front row.

A move that paid off. A free kick from Klara Bühl almost extended Dutch Caitlin Dijkstra's own goal early on (12th), before Brand's shot was too unplaced to beat Daphne van Domselaar (20th). Sjöke Nüsken's shot also hit the post (25th) and Giulia Gwinn stumbled on a counterattack in a promising position (39th). In addition, a header from Popp ended up in the hands of the keeper (43'). In short: the German effort initially had no satisfactory relationship to the return. On the other hand, if danger arose, Lineth Beerensteyn always had her feet in the game in her 100th international match for the Netherlands; In order to narrow the circles of the busy Juventus attacker, Kathrin Hendrich received support from Lena Oberdorf and Marina Hegering.

Even after the break, the situation did not change: the Germans determined the rhythm and tempo and remained persistent. And her persistence paid off, because the determination of her actions in the final third led her to her goal: Oberdorf, who interpreted her defensive assignment in an attacking manner throughout the entire duration, did the preparatory work by providing the assist twice, which Klara Bühl ultimately found in the penalty area from a short distance Distance to make it 1-0 (66th). Also because they didn't switch into administration mode after that, but instead remained active, Hrubesch's troops unleashed sustained pressure, which the Dutch were no longer able to counter after Schüller made it 2-0 (78th) – and had to watch as the Germans left the arena silence and then rejoiced even louder after the final whistle: the Olympics can come!