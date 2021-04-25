D.he final phase between RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart lasted over 70 minutes. It started after a good quarter of an hour. It was certainly the longest of this match day, perhaps the longest of this Bundesliga season. It was triggered by Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart with a brutal kick against Amadou Haidara. Ahamada had initially seen a yellow card, but after consulting the video assistant, referee Deniz Aytekin revised his decision and sent Ahamada off with a red card.

From then on, the football game was like an eternal final phase in which the team threw everything forward in the majority and tried with all their might to achieve the redeeming winner. Except for the Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, all other remaining players were mostly in the Stuttgart half, even Sasa Kalajdzic, the center forward of VfB, was more often in his own than in the opposing penalty area. Leipzig pushed, Leipzig pushed and Leipzig was rewarded for its efforts. RB won 2-0 with goals from Amadou Haidara and Emil Forsberg.

The win was important, RB is almost certain to qualify for the Champions League directly. The Leipziger only need one counter from the remaining three games. By its own admission, RB is no longer concerned with anything else. The fact that FC Bayern lost on Saturday and Leipzig was able to reduce the gap to seven points only means that the championship camp will stay cold in the Munich fridge for a week longer. The ninth title in a row can hardly be taken from Bayern even after the victory in Leipzig.

The semi-finals in the DFB Cup this Friday in Bremen enjoy greater priority for RB. Leipzig has a good chance of winning the first title in the club’s history in this competition. Against this background, the game against Stuttgart was a good test run against a low opponent. RB could expect a similar constellation against Werder.

The constant running against the multi-legged Stuttgart defense was initially difficult for Leipzig. Christopher Nkunku had the first opportunity outnumbered, but the angle was too sharp for the French (16th). Stuttgart made the field extremely tight, the Swabians defended tactically intelligently and with an enormous amount of commitment. They attacked the Leipzig ball-carrying team aggressively and disrupted the flow of the game. At least one Stuttgart leg was always in between. This also applies to Ibrahima Konaté’s attempt after a corner (36th). Shortly afterwards, Nkunku again forced the Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to a parade that was well worth seeing (37th). Angeliño failed from 14 meters (45th). At the break, RB had almost 70 percent possession and 10-0 shots on goal, but the most important statistics were zero.

That changed a few seconds after the restart. After a cross from Dani Olmo’s half-field, Haidara rose the highest and headed to make it 1-0 (46th). Leipzig had waded on it. It was now clear that Stuttgart would have to leave their defensive stance, but VfB lacked the tenth outfield player and the opportunities. Hardly anything went forward, the attack-like counter-game, which Stuttgart has often distinguished this season, was stopped by Leipzig in the beginning. It was also offensive at RB. Alexander Sörloth initially missed the 2-0, Kobel parried against him from close range (56th). As well as the Stuttgart goalkeeper reacted again and again, he couldn’t consistently do anything about the mistakes of his front men. Stuttgart stood in their own way, Konstantinos Mavropanos rammed Emil Forsberg in the penalty area. The Swede converted the penalty himself (66th). By then, at the latest, the game was decided.