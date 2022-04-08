Bitter victory for Borussia Dortmund: despite new injury concerns, the second-placed team in the Bundesliga won 2-0 at VfB Stuttgart on Friday evening. Thanks to two joker goals from Julian Brandt (12th minute/71st), coach Marco Rose’s team showed a reaction to the hefty 1: 4 defeat against RB Leipzig in the previous week in front of 58,248 spectators and is in their Champions League goal a big step closer to the upcoming season. The table-15. Stuttgart, on the other hand, is in danger of slipping down to a relegation zone if Arminia Bielefeld wins at VfL Wolfsburg and Hertha BSC against 1. FC Union.

Brandt came on in the 6th minute for Giovanni Reyna, who was injured again. With his goal, the national player can even look forward to an entry in the history books: The goal in the 12th minute was the earliest goal by a substitute in Bundesliga history. After Reyna, Mahmoud Dahoud had to be replaced injured in the first half and Mats Hummels during the break.

After less than two minutes, Dortmund were once again unlucky. Reyna injured herself during a sprint on the sidelines and immediately grabbed her right rear thigh. With tears of anger and disappointment, the youngster walked from the pitch straight into the dressing room, being comforted by his teammates along the way. The 19-year-old US international had recently been sidelined for a long time due to thigh problems.

Big shock, quick recovery

However, BVB recovered surprisingly quickly from the shock. First, Raphael Guerrero shot the post of the Stuttgart goal in the 8th minute. Just four minutes later, it was Brandt, who was forced to come on as a substitute, who completed a counterattack after Erling Haaland crossed in to make it 1-0. The goal was checked by the video referee, but then awarded.







VfB Stuttgart was unimpressed by the early deficit and stood up to BVB. A lively game developed in which both teams played with speed and created chances. At first, however, nothing that could be counted jumped out. Striker Sasa Kalajdzic, who was absent due to a corona infection, was sorely missed by the hosts.

After just half an hour, the next personal setback for Dortmund. In a duel, Dahoud injured his right shoulder, tried to continue playing, but then had to give up with a pained face. The midfielder was replaced by Axel Witsel in the 36th minute.

After the first half, Hummels, who apparently had muscular problems, stayed in the dressing room. Dan-Axel Zagadou came on for the defense chief for the second 45 minutes. VfB tried to put the battered Dortmund team under pressure early on with pressing. After winning the ball like this, Pascal Stenzel was free to shoot in the 61st minute, but only hit the crossbar of the BVB goal. Ten minutes later, Brandt made the decision with his second goal from distance.