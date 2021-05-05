D.FB striker Timo Werner and Mason Mount shot Chelsea FC in the Champions League final. The German international after fine preparatory work by Kai Havertz (28th minute) and the 22-year-old Briton Mount scored the 2-0 (1-0) success in the semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

“That was a great performance and well deserved,” said Tuchel after the game. “We never lost hunger, we never lost focus. There’s no time for criticism today, that was fantastic, ”said the former Bundesliga coach. “We worked hard for it. The most important thing is that we won, ”said Mount. Werner, who had been replaced a good 20 minutes before the end, ran onto the pitch in a thick white down jacket and celebrated himself and his teammates exuberantly.

After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, the star ensemble from London with the German coach Thomas Tuchel moved back into the finals of the top soccer league for the first time since 2012. There will be a purely British duel with Premier League rivals Manchester City and head coach Pep Guardiola in Istanbul on May 29.

The former Bayern coach had prevailed the day before with Man City against Paris Saint-Germain. With the French, Tuchel had lost in the final against FC Bayern last season. Munich, on the other hand, was the unfortunate loser in the “home final” nine years ago in the penalty shoot-out against Chelsea.

Tuchel was still responsible for PSG until shortly before Christmas, before he was given leave of absence and moved to London a little later. The former Mainz and Dortmund coach directed his team with commitment, alternating instructions in German and English, initially struggling with the usury of opportunities in the second half – but was finally able to cheer after the redeeming goal from Mount and the final whistle of the Italian referee Daniele Orsato.

After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, the prerequisites were clear: Real needed a goal at Stamford Bridge. Correspondingly committed, the royal team started and had the first opportunity through national player Toni Kroos. But the long shot did not pose any problems for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (11th). The hosts’ goalkeeper reacted brilliantly twice against Real attacker Karim Benzema (26./35.).

The Spaniards had significantly more possession in the first 45 minutes, but Chelsea used their chances effectively and ice cold. In the 18th minute Werner had raised his right arm in a restrained cheering gesture, but had to quickly dismiss it again. Before his alleged opening goal, the former Leipzig was just offside when Ben Chilwell was passed.

Ten minutes later Werner looked again at the assistant on the sidelines, but this time his flag stayed down. After a fine combination over N’golo Kanté and Havertz, the former Leverkusen real keeper Thibaut Courtois overcame with a lob that landed on the crossbar. Werner only had to head his fourth goal of this Champions Leauge season from a very short distance.



Thomas Tuchel: This is the second time in the Champions League final.

Image: AFP





“We are more dangerous with him and trust him, otherwise he would not play,” Tuchel said immediately before the game on TV channel Sky and defended the striker, who had been hapless from time to time, against criticism. Tuchel also trusted Havertz and defender Antonio Rüdiger in the starting eleven, who tested Courtois for the first time in the 12th minute with a shot from around 30 meters and otherwise organized the defense as an outstanding support.

Werner’s working day was over in 67 minutes. For him the former Dortmund Christian Pulisic came, from whom Tuchel probably also hoped for more effectiveness in the conclusion. Because Havertz with a header on the crossbar (47th), Mason Mount from close range (53rd), Havertz again against Courtois (59th) and Kanté (66th) gave the best chances to score. Real returnee Sergio Ramos, who missed the first leg, struggled as captain and defender to be safe, but Chelsea should have led 2-0 or 3-0 long ago in the second half.

But as it was, Tuchel had to tremble, his Real colleague Zinedine Zidane could hope. But five minutes before the end, Mount eliminated the last doubts and deservedly shot the Blues into the final.