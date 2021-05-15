D.he FC Augsburg can plan for another year in the Bundesliga – in contrast to Werder Bremen. After the 0: 2 (0: 0) in a heated direct duel with the Swabians, the Hanseatic League is threatened with the second crash into the second division after 1980. Werder will be relegated after just one point from the last nine games and as in the previous year have to save.

The goals for the strong hosts were scored by Rani Khedira (57th) with a ball from a corner and Daniel Caligiuri (90th, penalty). Previously, the good referee Robert Schröder (Hanover) had initially put Augsburg’s Ruben Vargas off the pitch for assault (13th), shortly after the break, Bremen’s Christian Groß saw repeated yellow-red fouls (49th). Werder welcomes Borussia Mönchengladbach on the final day of the match.

At Augsburg, the win came at the right time after five defeats before: The team of “fireman” Markus Weinzierl should have ensured that they would remain in the Bundesliga at Bayern Munich, but can now prepare for an eleventh year in the first class. The equalizer for Bremen prevented the post (72nd) after a violent shot by Leonardo Bittencourt.

In the fighting game, Vargas did the Augsburgers a disservice early on: After a jostling with Theodor Gebre Selassie, the Swiss stepped up. Referee Schröder showed him red after a pack formation and stood by his decision even after looking at the TV pictures – rightly. The Bremen team was visually superior afterwards and also had good chances, but Josh Sargent’s shots (21st / 28th) were blocked or went wide (44th). Overall, however, the Bremen team couldn’t think of enough to put the doggedly defending FCA under permanent pressure. In fact, the hosts kept getting relief attacks, which were also dangerous. Jiri Pavlenka had to defuse a shot from an acute angle by Marco Richter in the Bremen goal (45th + 2).

After yellow-red for Groß, Augsburg immediately put on and used the confusion in the Bremen defense to take the lead after a corner. The response from coach Florian Kohfeldt’s team was not very convincing. Except for Bittencourt’s shot in the post, too little came up.