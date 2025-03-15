First only RB plays, then only the BVB. While Leipzig saves the 2-0 to the finish, the Dortmunders award their possibilities in an absurd way-and lose sight of the Champions League places.

Games from RB Leipzig have had the character of match balls for some time – for coach Marco Rose. In the past few months, it has often been the question that overshadowed a Bundesliga game by the Leipziger. It was no different on Saturday when RB received BVB 09 from Dortmund. At most, a few hours before the game it became known that Jürgen Klopp, “Global Head of Soccer” at the RB Group, is expected in Leipzig on Sunday-to a so-called “secret visit”, which was so secret that he was via Picture became public.