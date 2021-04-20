A.At the end of this extraordinary football week, at least one thing could be quite ordinary: FC Bayern rule in the good old Bundesliga. Because Munich won 2-0 (2-0) against Leverkusen and Leipzig lost 2-0 against Cologne, the defending champions could become champions for the ninth time in a row next Saturday in Mainz. And so one could mockingly counter the founders of the European Super League with a view to their unsuccessful campaign for the German number one: Bayern are already playing in a league of their own.

On Tuesday evening they once again reminded of this fact. They presented Leverkusen, sixth in the table, a team with high standards, in the arena in Munich. In the seventh minute, David Alaba, who was allowed to play in midfield, crossed the ball from the left into the penalty area, where Thomas Müller failed with the first shot at goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting hit the goal with the second shot . In the 13th minute, Alaba crossed the ball back into the penalty area, where this time, with a bit of luck, it landed at the feet of Joshua Kimmich, who shot it firmly into goal from 15 meters. That was enough to have the next 77 minutes of rest. Only once was it really close. When substitute Karim Bellarabi shot against the crossbar (69th minute).

If you believe some of the fans in Munich, the 2-0 win against Leverkusen was only the second best performance that their club had that day. The best one could not be seen on the lawn, but on the club’s website, where a statement had been posted a few hours earlier. “On behalf of the board I can expressly state that FC Bayern does not take part in the Super League,” Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the board chairman, is quoted in it. And further: “FC Bayern is in solidarity with the Bundesliga. It was and is always a great pleasure for us to be able to play as the German representative in the Champions League. “And also:” For FC Bayern, the Champions League is the best club competition in the world. “

Now one should not forget that the Champions League will be a different competition due to the reform that was decided on Monday. But not the mentioned Rummenigge, who has had exciting hours behind him. He was accepted into the Executive Committee of the European Football Union by acclamation. And he also commented on the coach question in Munich. In an interview with the Italian daily “Corriere della Sera” he said: “First we win the championship and then we decide what to do.” The time could come sooner than he thought.