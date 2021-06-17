E.The Dutch European Championship audience was already getting used to it, as they celebrated the 2-0 win against Austria for a long time as unleashed as they did in the wild 3-2 win against Ukraine four days earlier. Maybe it was due to the heat, maybe also to the slightly less dramatic course of the game, in any case Holland played very seriously and after this victory they are sovereign in the round of 16 – as clearly the best team in this group.

The win was never in danger after coach Frank de Boer’s side took an early lead. The video referee identified a kick by David Alaba on Denzel Dumfries’ foot in the penalty area, and Memphis Depay converted the penalty to 1-0 (11th minute). Inspired by this tour, there were always moments of lightness in the game of the European champions from 1988. Frenkie de Jong’s expansive dribble, courageous combinations through Austrian pressing, fast pass relay. And a wonderful move, at the end of which Wout Weghorst crossed over to Depay, who shot past well-positioned (40th).

Not only the wish for success, but also the aesthetic demands of the orange part of the audience were satisfied, whereby clear chances remained rare. The Dutch, who, after missing two tournaments in 2016 and 2018, were still very skeptical from their own supporters at the beginning of this European Championship, were on a direct path to reconciliation with the footballing people. In the middle of the first half, the Austrians then bit into the duels in midfield, there were phases of apparent dominance.

But in these moments the advantages of the five-man defense chain, so controversial in Holland, became apparent. The defensive was safe, no more goal danger than a long-range shot by Martin Hinteregger (35.) was not enough for Franco Foda’s team before the break. The Austrians had successfully started the tournament with a 3-1 win against North Macedonia, until Marko Arnautovic clouded the good mood with his insulting words to an opposing player. A sports court process and a game ban for the attacker followed.

The Austrians did not find any switching moments, in contrast to the Dutch, who actually played a kind of RB football themselves: lurking and hoping that the opponent would make mistakes. After a corner, the Austrians were lucky that a header from Stefan de Vrij was not precise enough and the margin from Mattijs de Ligt missed (61.). Dumfries’ 2-0, which fell in the 67th minute, was long overdue. Hinteregger had canceled an offside position. The recently substituted Donyell Malen, who may switch to BVB, had prepared the goal after a run into the depths. The Austrians’ final offensive was unsuccessful.

The Dutch are now in the round of 16 and have the best chance of finishing the preliminary round as group winners. In the third game they will face the weak North Macedonians. In this group it is not so clear whether the first or second place will be cheaper. The second in the group is likely to face a duel with the strong Italians. While the first could face an encounter with the third from the group with Germany, France and Portugal.