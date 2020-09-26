Jaume: Quite safe in the first half, especially overlooked. However, Huesca, despite dominating possession, did not demand too much from him. Yes, Seoane did, in 60 ‘, with a great volley that Almenara’s solved with a great save. Two minutes later, Ferreiro also put him to the test with a dangerous cross-kick. Pulido, a minute later, finished point-blank. The fourth in a row, from Siovas, he couldn’t stop her. He almost.

Wass: The Dane scored after executing a lateral foul at the near post and nobody touched until the ball lodged in the net. The Dane was very lucky. In addition to the goal, he completed a typical game for the Nordic player. No glitches and without too many rises for the band.

Guillamon: Good in the ball exit and in the cut. He was seen loose even though he has only played a few games in the First Division. It is an alternative for the center of defense, especially if his teammates in position are falling injured. In 86 ‘he had an error, when trying to cut where he did not play, which was about to cost his team dearly.

Diakhaby: Without too many errors of bulk in defense. And that, in itself, is news. In addition, he intervened in Wass’s goal, by letting the ball pass between his legs. He ended up injured in the thigh of his right wing.

Gayà: Pedro López and Ferreiro demanded him in defense but he came out unscathed. He did not go up too much during the game although at Valencia de Gracia he is one of the executors of the set pieces. You need a better version to contribute more to this Valencia.

Jason: Quality flashes on the right wing. He worked well in his debut as a starter with the Valencia jersey. In the second half, he only had time to lead a dangerous counter that ended in nothing.

Kondogbia: In inferiority in the center of the field before the players of Huesca. He exhibited great physical power, yes. In the second half, he tried it with a 25-meter shot that made Andrés work.

Racic: He tried to balance, along with Kondogbia, but Huesca looked for his back well, ahead of the defense. With the ball he was somewhat slow. In the second half, he recovered and stole a ball that led to a dangerous counter. He ended up touched.

Guedes: He hardly intervened in the first half but forced, with a great maneuver, the free-kick that ended in Wass’s goal. In the second he was somewhat more active although very far from the one that dazzled two seasons ago. must step forward and be one of the franchise players of this Valencia.

Vallejo: Worker as always although he hardly had occasions near the area, his natural habitat. He left in the second half, replaced, without leaving his mark this time in the match.

Maxi: He won some aerial ball and little else. His teammates did not find him throughout the game. his grayer game this season.

Alternates:

Gameiro: In 87 ‘he had it with great control and a shot that went out.

Musah: As soon as he left, he forced a yellow card. He couldn’t do much more.

Kang In: He barely came into contact with the ball.

Esquerdo: It came out at the last minute.