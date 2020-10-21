Lopetegui opted to introduce starting muscle in the center of the field, giving the title to Gudelj to the detriment of Jordán. The Serbian and Fernando were in charge of escorting Rakitic, while up front the chosen one was De Jong. There was no news in the rest of the eleven, although the plan that was working so well had to be changed after half an hour due to Sergi Gómez’s injury, which forced Fernando to play central. It was only a change of pieces, since Sevilla did not concede the slightest bit, although that hampered their offensive production.

Bond: As all Chelsea footballers left with the doubt, here we clarify it. He was wearing orange, but without approaching him it is difficult to know.

Navas: He must begin to be defined as a promising 34-year-old winger. Safe behind as if he had been playing all his life in a position for which there were those who dared to sentence that he was not worth and bringing danger up.

Sergi Gómez: Injured half an hour into the game, he was understanding the game quite well both when defending and starting the attacks.

Diego Carlos: The same has been stung because Koundé has monopolized the compliments in recent times. If that works for exhibitions like last night, welcome.

Acuña: What a heavy guy! And it’s a compliment, for the record. Solvent back and intense in attack.

Gudelj: His best game as a sevillista. It was enough in the center of the field to short-circuit Chelsea’s game.

Fernando: He began playing freely by having Gudelj as a bodyguard and left glimpses that he could be important in attack. He had to position himself as central due to Sergi Gómez’s injury and showed that he could have made a career in the elite in that position as well. And if Lopetegui makes him take the bus back, surely he won’t catch traffic. What a player.

Rakitic: As the minutes passed, he began to resemble what is expected of him. Meanwhile, he spares no effort and serves as an example to others.

Suso: A game perhaps too intense for his game, but he did not hide.

Ocampos: Power at the service of the team. The Ocampos from last season.

From Jong: Fighting with Thiago Silva must be one of those things that is not desired even to the enemies. He did what he could.

CHANGES

Jordan: Sergi Gómez’s injury gave him the opportunity to go out on the pitch to retaliate for his expulsion in Granada. And if his volley to the squad goes 10 centimeters lower, he creates a mess.

Oliver: He entered the game on a very good footing and made very interesting attack plays.

F. Vázquez: If Oliver got off on the right foot, he didn’t know much about it.

In Nesyri: A couple of scary runs.