Courtois: He received a goal for the fifth consecutive game, something he did not like at all, although he could do little to stop Santi Mina’s header. He was successful again in most of his interventions, including a great save on 62 ‘going to the ground. In addition, his courage to get the ball played was key in the first goal for the Whites.

Luke: another very serious game of the Galician. He suffered Nolito during some sections of the game in which the former FC Barcelona was very participatory. However, he threw energy and strength to stop the arrivals of Celta by his side. In attack, he joined with judgment on several occasions, although none to end the play on goal or assist.

Varane: very safe as last white man. His ability to correct backwards gives a lot of security to the team. He had some problems with the ball to overcome the high pressure of the rival, but that did not make him make mistakes and solved any complications.

Nacho: is the leader of the defense without Ramos. He does not stop giving indications and maintains order both in the last line and in the space with the midfielders. He was able to anticipate several dangerous plays. He avoided Ferreyra’s goal in the last minutes. He saw the yellow for a stomp on Aspas in the second half.

Mendy: defensively it was intractable. He closed his side to such an extent that most of the Celta’s attacks came from the center or the left side. In attack, the more misguided Mendy was seen again and participated less than usual in the last matches.

Casemiro: It is a key piece for Zidane and he showed it again. Before Benzema’s two goals, he stepped forward to help out on high pressure. In the second half, he acted as an anchor closer to the defense. He swept several dangerous plays, helping Kroos and Modric a lot, more offensive and somewhat tired from the large number of games played. He saved a goal from Aspas by deflecting a free-kick that went inside.

Kroos: another game to put the youngest and show them everything a midfielder should do. With the ball, he gave criteria and speed to the game, despite the obvious fatigue after so many games. He gave Benzema a great assist at 0-1. Without the ball, he returned to command the high pressure, stealing the ball, which would ultimately be 0-2. He saw the yellow before the break for cutting a dangerous counterattack.

Modric: he had a great first half, without stopping to run to help the team and asking for the ball in the most compromising situations. It was a constant outlet for his teammates. However, in the second half he showed signs of fatigue, failing some passes. He needs a break, but he won’t have it: he has to go with Croatia.

Valverde: Zidane used him as a right-handed winger and didn’t quite find himself in that position. He helped in what he could: he gave the team back and forth in what is his best characteristic. Also width on the right side. However, it works better on the inside as it demonstrated when it took Kroos’s place.

Vinicius: it went from more to less. In the first part I star in several plays of pure speed and talent, although without being able to finish them as usual. In the second, beyond a run on the backlash, he was not able to generate danger through his good dribbling. Every day he is more of a footballer, but he has to keep improving if he wants to become irreplaceable. He saw an unnecessary yellow on 22 ‘.

Benzema: as I catch a cold, Zidane is going to have a problem. Another exalted party of the French that currently is half Madrid. Two goals and both of pure nine: the first, ending a great collective move from the left side; the second, taking advantage of a steal from a teammate and defining with speed from the opposite side. He has equaled Santillana as the fourth highest scorer in the history of Real Madrid (182). He rounded off his performance with an assist to Asensio.

Asensio: second consecutive goal for the Balearic, who had 20 minutes in which he participated more in defense than in attack. In the last seconds, he took advantage of a Benzema center to score the final 3-1.