This was the performance of the National Team players in the match against Switzerland (1-0).

From Gea: A guarantee. Very concentrated and attentive to the long balls going out of the area to the crossing. Very active at the beginning of the short game. He made a save to Loris in the 10th minute and in the final minutes gave confidence to his teammates.

Jesus Navas: Life insurance. He always anticipated the rival who came through his area. He joined the attack judiciously and put a measured cross to Ferrán Torres in the 28th minute that was not a goal due to the success of the Swiss goalkeeper.

Sergio Ramos: The benchmark. With patience at the start of the game. The captain is the one who starts the attack. Always dangerous in offensive set pieces. He put up with the team with his trade.

Pau Torres: Solid. He went well to the duels bypassing the long shots of Switzerland and he participated in the beginning of the game a lot since the rival oriented the pressure so that they came out on his side. He endured the final arreón of the Swiss with packaging.

Gayà: Solvent. He gave breadth and depth to the team, as required by Luis Enrique’s system to the wings. He sought to partner with Ansu Fati, but the Swiss were forewarned and countered various actions by his band.

Busquets: He led the pressure jumping first to look for the Swiss pivot. He kept his position and gave his teammates pass options in the face of the Swiss defensive aggressiveness. Improved in defensive transitions.

Dani Olmo: Settles of holder. Against Portugal he played as a winger and against Switzerland in the right interior, showing that he perfectly manages the functions he must do in both demarcations within the model of soccer game of position and possession of Luis Enrique. He left his place to Canales in 57.



Mikel merino: Consante. Always attentive to jump to pressure and from a steal came the 1-0 in which he gave the goal pass to Oyarzabal. He took a few kicks from the Swiss, but he always showed his face. He had the 2-0 in his boots in the 60th minute but he shot badly and went over the crossbar.

Ferran Torres: From less to more. He endured in his winger position giving the team room for the ball to reach him, but he did not have much participation. As soon as he changed demarcation, when he took center forward and Oyarzabal went to the extreme, he had a chance to head that Yann Sommer, the Swiss goalkeeper, stopped well. After the break he returned to the right and when Adama came out he played from left end to changed leg.

Oyarzabal: Decisive. He played as a center forward and the first one he had got it. The 1-0 came after a success of the pressure at the start of the game in Switzerland, their center slipped and Mikel Merino was there to steal the ball and leave it open to Mikel to finish it off. In the 28th minute, Luis Enrique put him on the right wing and Ferrnán on nine. In the second half he played nine again and had the 2-0, but finished off wide.

Ansu Fati: Discreet. He did not have much participation in the first half, with only two good actions. And in the second he planted himself twice in the area and was able to score a goal but his pair won the game. He will give La Roja better games. He left his place to Adama Taoré in the 57th minute.

Substitutions

Canales: It came out for Dani Olmo in the 57th minute. He got into the game quickly and withstood the Swiss attacks. He looked for Adama so that he had frank situations for his starts.

Adama Taoré: A constant danger. Entered in minute 57 by Ansu Fati. Every time he faces off, he terrifies the opponent with his power and one-on-one prowess.

Gerard Moreno: He replaced Oyarzbal in the 73rd minute. He fixed the center-backs and tried to position himself to hunt down some Adama center, but neither reached him nor had any clear chance.

Rodri: Entered in the 87th minute for Ferran Torres to try to stop the danger that Switzerland was creating in the transitions. He went inside right and Canales became extreme left.