Diego Lopez: Party more than placid. He is not reminded of any intervention because he did not appear under the spotlight.

Oscar Gil: It should have offered more security back in some moments, but it has seconds of disconnection. In attack it contributes because its centers carry danger. Keep accumulating sensations.

David López: After several actions in which the court was fine, he was forced to request a change due to a blow to the ribs. He left the pitch in the 22nd minute.

Cabrera: He marked the line well and whenever he had the opportunity he offered help to his teammates. At 34 ‘he headed a corner, but the ball went wide.

Pedrosa: He was more extreme than left back because Logroñés did not shake him. He scored a good goal on 26 ‘, 3-0, with a great shot from outside the area that surprised Miño. This allowed him to remove the thorn of the error in a heads up at 6 ‘. He was substituted at halftime.

Darder: Another good match. He took gallons in the center of the field and ‘gave’ several passes, full of hits, very interesting overcoming lines. He was confident and showed his character in some actions.

Keidi Bare: Meeting without errors, full of effort and sacrifice. With the ball at his feet he looked safe. He came from the second line on some occasions. In the 9 ‘he assisted Dimata, but the forward did not define well.

Embarba: He was seen wanting to like it and wanted to give his game one more gear. He assisted Puado to make it 1-0 and took advantage of Melendo’s gift to make it 2-0. He tried to be effective in dribbling and fouls always create danger.

Melendo: It was shown, it was liked and it showed off. He put on the exceptional assistant costume and did not tire of making his teammates play. In 6 ‘he left Pedrosa alone against Miño and, in 24’, his masterpiece arrived: after shooting at goal he picked up Miño’s rejection and magically assisted Embarba, who made it 2-0.

Handle: He is being, without discussion, the best Espanyol player in recent days. He does not stop growing and in each game he acquires better sensations. He made it 1-0 with a head and assisted Dimata for the 4-0. It is a constant nuisance for the rival defense.

Dimata: Add up and go on. He replaced RdT well. In the 9 ‘he was able to score, but hesitated, did not want to define, and Logroñés’s defense took advantage of it to deflect the ball. He plays very well on his back, gave the team oxygen, and in 70 ‘he won the goal award thanks to Puado.

Calero: Seamless match. Good at court and at the ball exit when the party asked for it.

Dídac Vilà: He played the entire second half and it was correct. He joined the attack on some occasion and in 89 ‘he ran into the crossbar.

Melamed: With the party sentenced it was difficult to shine.

Wu Lei: He tried to move into space, but he lacked quality opportunities to claim.

Fran Mérida: He controlled the tempo of the duel well when he appeared. In 86 ‘he put Miño in trouble with his shot from outside the area.