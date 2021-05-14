Oier: He made his debut this season in LaLiga SmartBank, in the shadow of Diego López, and was barely able to positively intervene in the match. Sold by Wu Lei in the 0-1 and unable to stop Rubén Castro’s penalty in the 0-2, he got two good hands although he was somewhat hesitant in the rival strategy plays. He was right on the feet.

Oscar Gil: He went up infinite times on the right in a wide physical display, although he lacked precision in the centers. He lost several one-on-one to Fornies, who was unassailable. In defense, he corrected some of Calero’s mistakes and was more confident than in previous games.

Calero: The Valladolid completed a loose meeting. He committed the 0-2 penalty and in the 0-1 play he did not cover Óscar Gil. With the ball he provided criteria at the start but it was not enough to mask his defensive errors, either in markings or in one-on-one situations.

Cabrera: He was the most stable defender, he even finished the match in the rival area as if he were a forward. Well above, he suffered when he left the zone and marked Rubén Castro, but he made up for it with placement. With the ball he was more reliable in other games, even looking for inside passes with success.

Pedrosa: The left-back went up the band with danger, taking advantage of his speed and good foot in the race, however, as the minutes passed, he was somewhat impetuous and committed some fouls in attack. Defensively they beat him back in some action due to his offensive deployment, although he was also one of the most insistent of a gray team.

Merida: The midfielder could not take advantage of the opportunity that Vicente Moreno gave him. He was substituted in the 19th minute of the game due to a blow to the shoulder. He left the meeting in pain. Previously, he tried to give criteria to the Blue and White attacks in a very even match.

Darder: The midfielder was about to score a video library goal, but his violent instep shot with his right crashed into the post (almost in the squad). Drops of sweat fell to the Mallorcan, persistent with conductions, centers to the area and shots. He was the best of the match and maintains his good line of play.

Embarba: The winger saw the yellow and will miss the next day. He ended up unhinged by the good defensive work of Cartagena. He was more comfortable inside than as an extreme, where he failed to overflow. He was replaced.

Wu Lei.

Eric Alonso



Nico Melamed: It was not the best Nico, also annulled by the weak game of Espanyol and the good defensive organization of Cartagena. He overflowed on the left, where he was more comfortable, but did not find shots or filter passes with danger.

Wu Lei: He was portrayed in the 0-1 action as he did not know how to defend a deep pass to the visiting winger, and then he did not find chances in attack. It was his last game of the season with Espanyol when he traveled to China to play for his national team.

Dimata: He played without Raúl de Tomás and was the reference in attack, but beyond crashing a ball into the post in the second half when everyone called a goal, he hardly participated. The Belgian has no impact on the game with the ball.

Pol lozano: Somewhat nervous, he played 70 minutes due to Merida’s injury. He tried to correct the zone exits of the centrals and give criteria to the game, although he played more horizontally than vertically. Espanyol dominated and participated in those possessions without too much depth.

Melendo: His entry to the field revolutionized Espanyol. He gave another rhythm to the attack, played on the inside, made an amazing control and filtered passes that finally did not forge.

Handful: The forward was hasty and failed to overflow. He tried a Chilean who was diverted and could not change the sign of the meeting.

Vargas: With his blue hair, he hardly had an impact in the few minutes he played.