Diego Lopez: He could not do anything else in Nahuel’s goal, a shot from outside the area with great violence that slipped through the squad. He was safe in the rest of the actions of the game, although he did not have much work before an innocuous Oviedo.

Lluís: He had to start two months later and in an unusual position, that of right back. He participated in the first goal with an inside pass to Melendo that triggered the 1-0. Borja, the best from Oviedo, had to measure himself for what he suffered in one on one. And then Nahuel also performed for his band. At 1-1 he left him too much room to think and comfortably execute the shot. He was not lavish in attack.

David Lopez: Although he suffered in some balls on his back, like one in the first half that Javi Mier did not take advantage of, he was confident in the air game and in the area defense when Oviedo played with one more footballer.

Cabrera: Perhaps one of the best Espanyol players this Friday. Strong, with good coverage and safe in the air, he was able to score 2-0 in an acrobatic shot after a corner kick and acted with a good left-back note in the second half.

Dídac: He returned to the team after several games, which was also his 175th meeting with the Espanyol shirt. You will not have a good memory. He was sent off in the 37th minute for an untimely tackle at ankle height by Juanjo Nieto. The VAR reviewed the action and the referee decided to show him the red one.

Keidi bare: Omnipresent in defensive phase. The Albanian traveled countless kilometers, putting out fires when Espanyol was left with one less. He suffered several fouls that gave oxygen to the team, although he lost some balls that cost the Asturian team counterattacks. Without a doubt, his Achilles heel.

Darder: More vertical than in other encounters, especially with some lines that generated danger. He guided the game before Dídac’s expulsion with some exquisite change of orientation. He helped defensively and tried a few shots with no luck.

Embarba: Substituted at halftime, completed a good first half. With Lluís guarding his back, he unbalanced, forced several corners and put two dangerous crosses that did not find a finisher. It was a headache for Lucas both on the side and on the inside.

Melendo: He gave continuity to his good game in Gijón. The midfielder scored his second goal of the season, going to a rebound from the goalkeeper at RdT’s shot as the best center forward. He combined, gave criteria and air to the team in the moments of dominance. I just substituted just after Nahuel’s 1-1.

Handful: He cannot be judged for his offensive actions, since he barely finished or assisted near the area, but the youth squad once again gave an exhibition of commitment, at the end of the match as a right back. They hardly created danger on his side and he gave continuity to the game when he touched.

RdT: It was one of those meetings in which the Madrid striker ended up unhinged. He starred with his shot 1-0, but then he could barely find a goal. He saw a yellow for putting the elbow in a jump and could deserve the second in a defensive action in which he threw himself to the ground and did not touch the ball.

Calero: The center-back played the second half after Dídac was sent off. He suffered in some frontal attacks in Oviedo, but he fulfilled the mission. He had no participation in Nahuel’s 1-1.

Dimata: It bothered the centrals, who made him several fouls, but he could hardly intervene in the game, far from interpreting the intentions of his teammates.

Melamed: He brought verticality, imbalance, but far from the area and with a decimated Espanyol.

Lush: He played the last five minutes and suffered a mishap in an action with Nahuel.

Wu lei: He did not intervene.