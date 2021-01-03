Diego Lopez: He did not have an excessive work and left with a goal against Las Palmas when he was surprised by Rober’s great shot. In the red one, Lluís López appears in the photograph because they did not understand each other at the pass.

Oscar Gil: He went very unnoticed in the first half at the offensive level and in defense he was not seen to suffer excessively. There were times when he should have been more visible to his teammates because he had room to be more dangerous for his band.

David López: He had several interesting defensive actions in the first half. He complained of a possible penalty for grabbing after a corner. He ended up unhinged with the referee, and with good reason, for many of his decisions.

Lluís López: He tried to maintain the line with David López, but his party was conditioned by the surrealist expulsion (there was no fault) that he suffered at the beginning of the second half. He did not understand with Diego López at the exit of the ball and he saw the red because the VAR understood that he was the last player.

Pedrosa: He tried insistently to join the attack, but he had to suffer in defense. At 1-0 he was surprised by Rober, faster and more accurate. He improved in the second half and participated in some dangerous actions.

Embarba: His early game is not very productive. Except for a couple of centers to the area, he contributed very little in the first half. After the break he was harmed by the expulsion of Lluís López because he was substituted for Cabrera to appear. Very loose match.

Keidi Bare: It covered a lot of ground, but was less fine than in games last year. In the 1-0 action he asked for a foul, but it was non-existent. He was substituted at halftime.

Darder: He was seen in solidarity with Pedrosa, especially in the first half, because he covered his area when he joined the attack. He made several interesting orientation changes, but lacked greater incidence and precision on the short pass. After the expulsion of Lluís López, he took a step forward.

Puado: He tried to accelerate down the left wing, but lacked precision in most of his actions. It had very little impact within the rival area.

Melendo: In matches in which Espanyol is very thick, it cannot find its place. Despite his movements behind the opponent’s midfield, he has no impact. Without the ball it is lost and hence it was substituted at half time.

RDT: He barely made contact with the ball. Of course, in 24 ‘he had a clear chance and if he had scored it was legal even though the referee signaled offside because he was not. Melamed’s goal was canceled because he started the action and was offside.

Fran Mérida: It brought balance and gave meaning to many attacking actions.

Melamed: Whenever he plays, he contributes some detail. A great goal was invented, but the VAR canceled it.

Cabrera: He had good minutes, although he ended up with a yellow for being late for an action.

Wu Lei: He asked for a penalty in 86 ‘, but it wasn’t.

Campuzano: Without incidence.