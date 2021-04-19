Diego Lopez: Despite being a demanding match, in front of an Almería who was rushing his last options to fight for direct promotion, the goalkeeper did not have to make too many interventions. Sold one-on-one in the Andalusian goal, he had a good start after a loose pass from Keidi Bare. Safe in the rest of the actions.

Oscar Gil: Lights and shadows of the side on his return after losing a match due to injury in Albacete. He had an error in an attempted cut that led to Almería’s first chance. He suffered from the side and deployed more timidly in attack than Pedrosa. He won several duels and was approved in the area defense.

Calero: The center-back came out in the picture of Almería 1-0 when he did not know how to protect the center lane in a ball that caught him out of position and Sadiq won his back. Stumbled, he could not stop it and lost the duel. Better than Cabrera with the exit of the ball, he did not collapse after the error and collaborated in adding and ensuring the difference in points. It ended, yes, replaced with annoyances.

Cabrera: The Uruguayan commented this week that he preferred not to lose a mark to hit all the passes. And he showed his convictions because the central defender was the most solvent defender of the night. In the first half he won several duels against Sadiq, some of them from the ground, and he fulfilled the construction of the game with the occasional loss.

Pedrosa: In the first half, the winger generated most of the danger for Espanyol. Fast, with good driving skills, Pedrosa stretched his left side and stepped on the air frequently, taking several corners. Puado helped him on the side, where the danger from Almería also came. In the second part he was more restrained.

Keidi bare: Tireless was the Albanian, who counteracted with his effort the numerical superiority that Almería had in midfield. He leaked some pass to the back of the dangerous defense, such as RdT, although he was also about to star in some dangerous turnover. It was one of the best of the match.

Darder: More secondary than in recent weeks, but just as essential. The midfielder assisted RdT at 1-1 and emerged in the second half controlling the center of the field, although he was substituted.

Embarba: He had to help Óscar Gil more than to go deeper on the right. He could be the subject of a penalty in the second half that the referee did not indicate. His defensive sacrifice added. In the set pieces he was again the executor, although this time without hitting the shots or the centers.

HandfulLike Embarba, he was seen closer to Diego López’s area than in attack. He had technical errors in some actions, and had to deal with the incisive Balliu, perhaps the most persistent player in the first half. He was replaced. His movements always contributed although he is not in his best version.

Dimata: He found the 1-1 goal after a great RdT play and an intuitive unmarking at the far post, moving away from the ball and the defenders. He hardly participated with the ball, a fighter, somewhat slow in some actions but with a defensive job that helps the team.

RdT: A match ‘made’ RdT. After being missing for almost 55 minutes, with some innocuous actions and a volunteer, in this case, defensive work, the forward pulled out of the hat a play that ended in Dimata’s goal; another in which he ended in a missed penalty (the third in three weeks); and a header that was about to become 1-2.

Wu lei: He replaced Dimata to take advantage of the spaces left by an Almería who tried to find the second, but the Chinese striker could only contribute defensively, with no opportunities to come into contact with the ball.

Melamed: The midfielder did not have much impact although he tried to hit on the left side.

Merida: Solid in the aerial game, he achieved the task that nothing relevant happened in the minutes in which he played.

Lluís: Sure, with hardly any work.

Pol lozano: No incident. He played for a minute.