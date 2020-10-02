Ivan Villar: They fired four shots and scored three goals. He was not to blame in any of the three goals from Barcelona, ​​but neither did he have enough inspiration to be decisive against strikers of such caliber.

Mallo: He was too aware of Ansu Fati and forgot to attack. Celta greatly missed his additions to the attack and when he did, he used to be late. Aspas and Denis looked for him on more than one occasion and did not find him.

Aidoo: He offered his nervous version again. In the first goal for Barça, he was late to cover Ansu Fati’s mark and from then on he was always late in the divided actions. He saw the yellow at the edge of the break and no longer came out in the second half.

Murillo: A bad clearance of his favors both Ansu Fati. He is not at the sublime level of last season and the team notices it. He suffered a couple of blows that threatened to take him out of the game, but he suffered more with Messi.

Wave: He started playing central and after half an hour he went to the side due to Fontán’s injury. In the axis of the rear he was correct, while as a lane he was not as daring as he is usual. Not a single danger center to the Barça area.

Fontan: He debuted in First and was not noticed at any time. He was solid in defense and courageous in attack. He even dared with a shot that forced Neto to use himself thoroughly. He had to leave the game after half an hour due to a blow to his left shoulder.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of October 2, 2020

Wall: He had to drain a lot of water in the center of the field, but he never tires of doing it, although sometimes it is used too harshly. The blaugranas claimed a second yellow for him and Oscar decided to remove him from the pitch.

Veiga: Impeccable in his first game as a starter with the Celta shirt. He has a self-confidence and a temper unfit for his age. All the dangerous actions of the first half went through his boots and caused Lenglet’s first yellow. He ran out of gasoline in the second half and ended up being replaced.

Denis: It re-enters the gray zone in which it was established for so many months last season. It must be differential and does not find the way. Celta need his last pass, to connect with Aspas. He was not inspired.

Mor: He tried to impose his speed in the first half, but he always made war on his own and could not with all the culé defense. It left flashes of its enormous quality, like a spectacular tunnel to Pique. This time, at least, he did not go pissed off to the bench.

Blades: Unassisted for most of the meeting. In the first half no balls reached him and in the second he went down to receive them to start the game, but he never really threatened Neto. He had a direct free kick in the first act, but the ball crashed into Busquets’ head.

Araújo (He entered through Fontán): He was surprised that he stayed on the bench when Óscar opted for three centrals and preferred to convert Olaza than to use the Mexican. Despite the emotional blow personally, he jumped onto the grass without heating up and complied without errors.

Baeza (entered through Aidoo): His arrival from the second row put Barcelona in trouble. He enjoyed the clearest chance of the match but his left-footed shot, with Neto already beaten, crashed into the crossbar after being deflected by a culé defender.

Nolito (entered through Veiga): He put his talent at the service of the team, unbalancing on his left side and insistently looking for the goal. He tried it up to three times, but on two of them he ran into Neto and on the third the leather brushed the post.

Mine (He entered through Mor): He did not find his space in the half hour he was on the pitch, although his presence served to fix the centrals and create a gap for Noito and Baeza.

Beltran (He entered through Tapia): With Celta already overturned, the midfielder dedicated himself to raising balls to deliver them to Denis or Aspas. He left in the last quarter of an hour before the threat of a second yellow for Tapia.