The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one Xbox Series S 1TB in black. The discount reported by the platform compared to the recommended price is 9%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this product it is €349.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Xbox Series S, but with double the memory
Xbox Series S in the black version is not only different in color (the body of the standard one is white), but it is also unique thanks to the fact that it has double the memory, 1TB instead of 512GB. Additionally, this model includes a black Xbox controller instead of white, clearly for consistency with the console. Xbox Series S is a completely digital console, so you can’t use Xbox discs: it’s perfect for those who want to play first and foremost with the convenient and extensive Xbox Game Pass catalogue.
#1TB #black #Xbox #Series #sale #Amazon #Italy