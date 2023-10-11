KC-30 landed in Brasília at 4:07 am this Wednesday (11.Oct.2023) with 211 passengers

The 1st FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane with 211 Brazilians rescued since the start of the war between Israel and Palestine arrived in Brasília at 4:07 am (Brasília time) this Wednesday (11.Oct.2023).

The KC-30 (Airbus A330 200) took off from Tel Aviv, capital of Israel, at 2:12 pm (Brasília time) on Tuesday (10.Oct). It is part of the rescue of 900 Brazilians who were in the Middle Eastern country when the conflict began.

In total, the Air Force will make 5 flights to Tel Aviv. Of these, 4 will be with the KC-30 model, which has capacity for 210 passengers (840 in total). In the last one, scheduled for Thursday (12.Oct), it plans to use a KC-390, with capacity for 60 passengers.

According to the FAB commander, lieutenant brigadier Marcelo Damasceno, this is the largest repatriation operation of Brazilians in history.

UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT

Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades. The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.

Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure, but the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip.

The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.

The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021 between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the 1st Arab-Israeli War (1948), the Suez Crisis (1956), the 6-Day War (1967), 1st Intifada (1987) and 2nd Intifada (2000). Understand more here.

Frictions in the region began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. However, Arabs refused the division, claiming to have been left with land with the least resources.

ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Hamas, a radical Islamic group with a Sunni orientation, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (7.Oct). Israel declared war against Hamas and began a series of retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is governed by Hamas.

Hamas’ attacks have so far been concentrated in the south and center of Israel. If Hezbollah makes new advances on the border with Lebanon, a new focus of combat could be established in the north of Israel.

Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht stated that the country “look to the North” and who expects Hezbollah “Don’t make the mistake of joining [ao Hamas]”.

