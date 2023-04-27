Extinguished by Bolsonaro, the Sustainable Economic and Social Development Council will act in the creation of public policies

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, announced on Wednesday (26.Apr.2023) that the 1st meeting of the CDESS (Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development), also called “Council”will be next Thursday (May 4).

Also according to the minister, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will participate in the meeting. It will announce the composition of the council and details about its operation.

On Wednesday (26.Apr), a debate on racial equality was held, which marked the resumption of the CDESS. In addition to Padilha, the following participated in the event:

the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara;

the secretary of Policies and Affirmative Actions, Combating and Overcoming Racism of the Ministry of Racial Equality, Marcia Lima;

the CDESS secretary, Paulo Pereira;

researcher Alejandro de la Fuente; It is

the executive director of Fulbright Commission in BrazilLuiz Valcov Loureiro.

Extinct in 2019 by the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the “Council” will act as an arm of the Planalto Palace in the creation of public policies and guidelines aimed at sustainable economic and social development. It will also be responsible for the government’s relations with representatives of civil society.

“Certainly, the council’s contribution will play a decisive role in formulating new policies. The government, in those 100 days, had a role in recreating programs that had been destroyed and now we have the challenge of formulating policies”, said Padilha at the end of the debate.

Watch the event streamed live by Poder360: