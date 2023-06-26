The 1st champion of the “Masterchef Brasil” program, Elisa Fernandes, will be responsible for the lunch offered by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
(PT) to Argentine leader Alberto Fernández this Monday (26.jun.2023), at the Itamaraty Palace. After winning the culinary program shown by Band
in 2014, Elisa studied and worked in renowned restaurants in France. Since 2018, she has her own restaurant in São Paulo. On social media, the chef has more than 500,000 followers. She has been in Brasilia since Sunday and already posted photos and videos on Itamaraty
but did not reveal the reason for the visit to the federal capital.
