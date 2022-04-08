When most of the European population is still studying the inside of their eyelids, the light goes green for the 1st free practice session of the Australian GP 2022. In the first half of the session, the drivers are still testing the changes on the circuit . The lap times are getting faster and faster, but nobody is driving at the limit anymore.

Max Verstappen is fastest in that first half hour with almost a second lead, but he is still the only one, together with his teammate, who drives on the soft tires. These are two steps softer than the medium tires this weekend, so that cars with red tires are relatively faster than normal.

The returning Sebastian Vettel cannot take advantage of this for long, because with fifteen minutes to go the Mercedes engine in his Aston Martin stops. There will be a red flag for five minutes to clean up the car.

In the second part, everyone chooses the soft tires. Both Ferraris then manage to drive a number of fast laps with Carlos Sainz in P1 at the end of practice, with Leclerc below in P2. Pérez finishes training third. Verstappen does not improve his time anymore and finishes this training in fourth place, eight tenths behind Sainz.

1st free practice of the Australian GP 2022

Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Sergio PerezI Max Verstappen Lando Norris

Dutch times of the GP Australia 2022

Friday April 8, 2022

2nd free practice: 08:00 am – 09:00 am

Saturday, April 9, 2022

3rd free practice: 05:00 am – 06:00 am

Qualification: 08:00 am – 09:00 am

Sunday 10 April 2022

Race: 07:00 o’clock