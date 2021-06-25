The rain forecast earlier this week has not yet made an impact in the 1st free practice session of the 2021 Styrian GP. The teams and drivers are eager to take advantage of this lack of rain to put the car to work on a dry track . It is therefore already quite busy on the track.

As the training progresses and more rubber hits the tarmac, lap times get a little faster. Due to these improvements, we see several drivers on P1 for a while. Sainz tries to see if it is faster to spin when leaving the pitlane, but that turns out not to be the case.

The drivers should also pay close attention to the limits of the track this weekend. Especially in the last corner, the race management is watching closely track limits. The stewards are already cutting lap times in this first training session. Now that has little effect on the rest of the weekend, but during qualifying it can have major consequences if you go a little too wide in this corner.

At the end of this first training session, Verstappen is at the top with a lead of more than two tenths over Pierre Gasly, who sets the second time. Behind it, Hamilton and Bottas are more than four tenths behind the time of Verstappen. Rain is planned for this afternoon. Then we can see which car is fastest on wet asphalt.

1st free practice of the 2021 Styria GP

01. Max Verstappen

02. Pierre Gasly

03. Lewis Hamilton

04. Valtteri Bottas

05. Yuki Tsunoda

Dates and times of the 2021 Styria GP

Friday 25 June 2021

2nd free practice: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Saturday 26 June 2021

3rd free practice: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday 27 June 2021

Race: 3:00 p.m.