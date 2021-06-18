The drivers and teams have arrived at the red and blue striped circuit in France for the race weekend at Le Castellet. Soon in the 1st free practice of the GP of France, Vettel spins in his Aston Martin. He slides gently down the wall, his rear wing taking the hit first. He therefore misses a lot of valuable time in this first session.

At the start of this training, Verstappen and Pérez quickly move to the top of the lap time board. Then most drivers drive on the hard tires. On this tire they are about half a second ahead of the two Mercedes. However, when the drivers start doing faster laps on the soft tyre, the roles are reversed. Hamilton and Bottas are currently getting more speed from the soft red tires than the Red Bulls.

Especially in these second runs, Verstappen is not completely happy with his RB16b. He reports to his team over the on-board radio that he is suffering from understeer and that the front of the car is not doing what Max wants. Red Bull must therefore further fine-tune the car during the weekend to get the most out of it.

1st free practice of the 2021 French GP

01. Valtteri Bottas

02. Lewis Hamilton

03. Max Verstappen

04. Sergio Perez

05. Esteban Ocon

Dates and times of the 2021 French GP

Friday, June 18, 2021

2nd free practice: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Saturday, June 19, 2021

3rd free practice: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday 20 June 2021

Race: 3:00 PM