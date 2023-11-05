The unprecedented initiative aims to increase the level of inclusion; 2nd test will be administered on November 12th

O And either (National High School Examination) will be held this Sunday (November 5, 2023) and will have colored tests for the first time in its 25-year history. The objective of the initiative is to increase the level of inclusion and accessibility, in addition to providing innovation from a pedagogical point of view, according to the Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira).

At events and technical meetings promoted by Inep to discuss accessibility, people with low vision spoke about the advancement of having colored items.

“The color test can improve comprehension and reading for people with visual impairment or low vision in several ways. Firstly, using different colors can make important information more distinguishable”explained the general coordinator of Exams and Instruments at Inep, Fernanda Cristina dos Santos Campos.

“In addition, the contrast between colors can make it easier to identify text in relation to the background, improving readability. Added to the font size, colors, as an accessibility feature, ensure that information is truly accessible to everyone”said Fernanda.

The tests will have adaptations for people with color blindness (a vision disorder that interferes with the perception of colors). Pedagogically, the items will not require colorblind people to recognize certain colors. In other words, the probability of getting it right or wrong will have no relation to whether the tests are colored, explains Inep.

According to Fernanda Campos, “the test can be of great help, as it offers an alternative way of distinguishing information through tones and contrasts”.

“For colorblind people, certain colors can be difficult to differentiate, but by using a variety of colors and tones, it becomes easier for them to identify visual elements based on the difference in brightness and saturation”said Fernanda.