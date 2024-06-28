Current president demonstrated weakness and stuttered when talking about immigration; economy and security were central themes

US presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump faced off in a debate for the first time in four years on Thursday (June 27, 2024). For 90 minutes, the Republican launched aggressive attacks on the Democrat, who appeared wavering and confused at various points.

The former president again made unfounded claims about the 2020 election, while Biden spoke quickly and at times seemed to lose his way in his responses. He accused the Republican of lying and posing a threat to democracy.

Journalists and political analysts considered Biden’s performance to be weak. His campaign is trying to minimize the negative repercussions, arguing that he did better than Trump on important issues, despite being pressured at several times.

The debate began with a question for Biden about inflation. The president, his voice hoarse from the flu, responded by highlighting improvements in economic data during his term. “You need to see what I inherited when I became president” — coughed — “what Mr. Trump left for me”he said.

The Republican hit back by criticizing Biden for having “thrown money away” and blamed it for rising inflation in the US. Biden said there was no inflation during the Republican administration because the economy was “stagnant”.

At several points, Trump has directly criticized Biden, describing him as “weak” and little respected by global leaders who “laugh” his. He reiterated that the conflicts in Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip would not happen under his watch.

Another topic that stood out was Joe Biden’s management of the border. Trump frequently mentioned the issue of illegal immigration, stating that the president was allowing illegal immigrants to enter “terrorists” It is “criminals”as well as suggesting that the economy is not thriving because of alleged job theft by immigrants.

ABORTION

As expected, the issue of abortion was one of the topics of greatest conflict between the candidates.

When asked about abortion pills, Trump said he would not block access to the drugs. This month, the Supreme Court rejected a request from anti-abortion groups that the court restrict access to an abortion pill.

However, Trump has repeatedly criticized Biden for promising to restore Roe v. Wadeincorrectly claiming that this would allow doctors under the Biden administration “taking the baby’s life in the 9th month and even after birth”.

The current president declared that the issue should be decided exclusively between women and their doctors, and classified it as “absurd” attempted interference by politicians. In contrast, Trump accused Democrats of being “radicals” in relation to the topic.

The issue of abortion rights became very relevant after the US Supreme Court overturned the case law Roe v. Wade. The case was decided in the early 1970s and guaranteed women’s legal right to abortion for decades, a rule that is defined in each North American state.

Biden has always declared himself in favor of abortion rights. During his campaign, he used the issue to try to gain support from women in the electoral process. He also blamed Trump for the “chaos” caused by the annulment of the court decision that guaranteed the right to the procedure in the country.

The 2022 Supreme Court decision was made with the decisive votes of three justices nominated and appointed by Trump: conservatives Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. With the measure, several states have already begun to impose severe restrictions and bans on abortion.

Trump stated that “everyone, including Democrats, Republicans, liberals and conservatives”wanted to revoke Roe v. Wade to allow states to create their own abortion laws. Biden countered that claim as “absolutely ridiculous”arguing that “the vast majority of constitutional experts” supported the case law when it was initially decided.

Previously, the Republican had already declared that he was “strongly in favor” the right to abortion in cases such as rape, incest and life-threatening situations. He defended this position again in the debate on Thursday (June 27), stating that people should “follow your hearts”.

IMMIGRATION

Immigration is a sensitive topic for the 2 candidates, especially for the North American president. Part of voters understand that Biden has been lenient on the entry of foreigners looking to move to the USA.

During the debate, Trump tried to explore the topic as much as possible. Whenever possible, he tried to steer the debate towards the topic. The choice is part of the Republican’s campaign strategy who, in 2017, saw proposals such as the construction of the wall along the Mexican border attract the most conservative electorate and lead him to the presidency.

At various times, Trump has stated that while he was president the borders were secure and there was no “terrorists” in the US. At the same time, he said that Biden opened the country’s doors “for people who came from psychiatric hospitals” It is “criminals”.

The Biden administration has been criticized for the way it manages the entry of people across the country’s border with Mexico.

Trump, on the other hand, is known for his uncompromising stance against illegal immigration. The former president has even not ruled out the possibility of establishing detention camps and has promised to deport illegal immigrants. “ASAP”.

BIDEN’S MISTAKES

Trump has once again questioned Biden’s ability to govern because of his age (81). The Democrat is currently the oldest president in US history. If reelected, he would end his term at 86.

The Republican recalled the cognitive tests he took as president, challenging Biden to do the same. “I took 2 cognitive tests and did very well” said the Republican, who is 78 years old, without specifying which tests he took.

“I just won 2 club championships [de golfe]not even in the senior category. For that, you need to be quite smart and hit the ball far”continued.

During the debate, Trump repeatedly claimed that the president was “unfit” to participate in the event. The US president, who will turn 82 in November, avoided going into detail about his suitability for a second term in the White House. The Democrat preferred to highlight his accomplishments as president in order to show that he is fit to continue in office.

But Biden showed fragility during the 1st presidential debate. At several moments, he seemed to be rambling. At other times, he got stuck and couldn’t finish his thoughts, like when he discussed Medicare and immigration.

Other highlights of the debate