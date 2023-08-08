Edilene Lobo will be the substitute minister of the Court; will take the place of André Ramos Tavares, sworn in as starter on May 30

Lawyer Edilene Lobo will be sworn in this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023) as substitute minister of the TSE, in a ceremony scheduled for 6 pm. She is the 1st black woman to integrate the Superior Electoral Court and takes over from Minister André Ramos Tavares, who became titular in May of this year.

The plenary of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) referendum on May 31, the triple list of nominees for the position. In June, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) he chose Edilene for the position.

According to information of the TSE, Edilene holds a PhD in Procedural Law from PUC (Pontifical Catholic University) in Minas Gerais and a Master’s in Law from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).

She is a professor at the Law course at the University of Itaúna, in Minas Gerais. She also works as a guest lecturer at the postgraduate course in Electoral Law at PUC Minas Virtual and is the author of books and legal articles.

The TSE is composed of 7 ministers, 3 from the STF, 2 from the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and 2 lawyers with notorious legal knowledge, in addition to their respective substitutes.