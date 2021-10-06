The tariff portfolio of the virtual operator 1Mobile has been extended once again, now expiring on October 15, 2021, subject to further changes. With prices starting from € 4.49 per month, offers are provided for various target customers.

Starting with the offers aimed at all new and existing 1Mobile customers, let’s go together to remember the offers it proposes.

1Mobile has extended its offers until October 15, 2021

Let’s start with the 1Mobile Special XPlus which provides unlimited minutes every month to all national fixed and mobile numbers, 50 SMS to all and 60 Giga of traffic since it has become 75 Giga from the third month, all at 8.99 euros per month. The activation cost is 6 euros. We then find the 1Mobile Start Plus New which offers 500 minutes every month to all national fixed and mobile numbers, 30 SMS to all national numbers and 5 Giga of data traffic which became 8 Giga from the third month, all for 4.99 euros per month. The activation cost is 10 euros.

Penultimate offer, the 1Mobile World Plus, offers every month 500 minutes to all national numbers, unlimited minutes to all 1Mobile numbers, 320 international minutes to some foreign countries and 20 Giga of data traffic which becomes 25 Giga from the third month, all for 10 euros per month. The activation cost is 5 euros. Finally, the 1Mobile Call Unlimited Plus offers every month unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, 50 SMS to all national numbers and 1 Giga of data traffic which becomes equal to 2 Giga per month from the third month, all for 6.99 euros per month. The activation cost is 8 euros.

For those who activate a new numbering or require portability Coming from any other operator except Vodafone, four other offers are available, also valid for some existing 1Mobile customers. As for the change offer for existing customers of the operator, World XPlus is only available for those who have an active Reward offer, while the offers of the Reward range are valid for those who have subscribed to the 70 XPlus or one of the same Reward offers. .