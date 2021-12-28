Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Virologist Christian Drosten expects that the Omikron variant of the coronavirus will lead to the endemic phase.

Berlin – In the development of the corona-Pandemic * experts are currently carefully investigating Great Britain* and South Africa where the omicron variant is expanding rapidly. Also the Berlin virologist Christian Drosten* observes the situation and data situation abroad – and currently assumes that the Omikron variant of the coronavirus there will soon lead to the beginning of the endemic phase of the pandemic. That said the head of virology at the Berlin Charité in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The endemic phase occurs if Sars-Cov-2 and the associated disease Covid-19 becomes a normally occurring infectious disease such as influenza, chickenpox or measles. The Omikron variant will be the first post-pandemic virus because of its “enormous infectivity,” Drosten predicted in an interview with the SZ. Accordingly, there is on the one hand the possibility that Omikron will completely take over the pandemic. There is also the option of the Omikron and Delta variants circulating together for a while.

New corona lockdown in Germany? Virologist Drosten brings the 1G rule into play

When asked whether a lockdown was needed in Germany, Drosten said that it would have to be seen “whether and how the measures that are now in force and that have been followed up again will work”. If the contact restrictions do not work as hoped, one could, in Drosten’s view, consider restrictions in which only people who have already been boosted would have access to certain areas – what he referred to as “1G”.

Christian Drosten, virologist at Charité Berlin, has been in the public eye since the beginning of the corona pandemic. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Twice vaccinated people are protected from severe courses even with Omikron, “but practically not against infection,” said the virologist. Virus transmission in the event of infection is also hardly reduced. Who recently Has been boosted, probably contributes less to the retransmission* and is noticeably protected against the disease, the researcher said in an interview. “At Delta, 2G and 3G may be enough, but now Omikron is writing the rules,” emphasized Drosten.

Corona: Drosten sees Germany “better positioned” against the Omikron variant

According to what is known so far, he believes that the contact measures that are currently in force and that have now been followed up made the increase in the number of cases a little slower in this country than in other countries. “In Great Britain and South Africa, the numbers have shot up because there were no more control measures.” For example, wearing a mask seems to be “particularly effective”. “Therefore, and because people are also cautious in their private lives, we are better positioned in Germany.”

Drosten has long been warning of large vaccination gaps, especially among the elderly, i.e. numerous people who belong to risk groups. “If we let the virus go through now, we will have many deaths and full intensive care units. You can’t turn a blind eye to that, that’s why politics also act, ”he said in an interview with SZ.

Corona developments internationally: Drosten sees China as the greatest concern

Drosten's biggest concern about the coronavirus is currently China, as he said: "Of course Omikron is going there too. And the vaccine that was used there was poorly effective against this variant. That is a real danger, also for the world economy ".