Washington missed the opportunity to agree to Moscow’s demands for NATO’s non-expansion to the east, provoking a conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by former special assistant to ex-US President Ronald Reagan, senior researcher at the Cato Institute Doug Bandow in an article for the portal 19FortyFive.

In his opinion, the US would be in a much better position if the White House kept promises made to both Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and Russian President Boris Yeltsin not to expand NATO eastward.

He noted that it would be much better for Washington if the country’s authorities took the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin seriously. He stressed that the costs incurred by the White House could be directed to the needs of citizens and the development of the economy

“They would be proud of domestic politics, and not the dubious activities of their government abroad,” Bandow said.

He added that the position of the United States would be much better if they did not declare the admissibility of admitting Ukraine to NATO.

Earlier in the day, the British newspaper The Times published an article stating that former Russian Defense Minister Igor Sergeyev, who served in this post from 1997 to 2001, warned his NATO colleagues in the early 2000s that the alliance’s eastward expansion would be a major political mistake, in response to which Moscow will take action.

In mid-November, George O’Neill, Jr., board member of the Institute for American Ideas, pointed out that the US political elite was responsible for the Ukraine conflict because it provoked it by threatening Russia with NATO’s eastward expansion for years.