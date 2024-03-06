In total there are more than 30 images and they show the project in a still immature state, considering that in many the gray blocks of the levels are clearly visible. You can find them on imgur as long as they are not removed.

Some apparently stolen images of Slipgate Ironworks' alleged yet-to-be-announced 1997: Escape from New York game recently surfaced online. These are artwork and game images.

A cult film

Russell in a scene from the film

1997: Escape from New York in English is a cult film by John Carpenter, with Kurt Russell as the protagonist Jena Plissken (Snake Plissken in the original), who must save the president of the United States from a New York transformed into a maximum security prison.

In the stolen images we can see some of the most iconic locations from the film, including some local ones. You can also see digital replicas of the characters from the film, including Russell.

Currently, having assumed the validity of the material, it is difficult to say what could come of it, considering its provisional state. Drawing conclusions from what is visible would be unfair, but at the same time it is nice to see a film like this reappear on the gaming scene.