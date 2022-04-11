Ayrton Senna arrives in England surprisingly at the top of the 1993 rankings, thanks to success in Brazil and second place on his debut in Kyalami. Alain Prost, who was looking forward to a season as absolute dominator, is therefore already having to deal with the old enemy, whose weapons have also been further improved by the farewell of Honda and the supply of Ford engines to McLaren. The Brazilian does not skimp on direct messages to the team, which Dennis sends back to the sender explaining that: “With Senna there are no technical problems. He understood that we have prepared a competitive car for him. With him it’s just a question of money”, So much so that the contract will only be signed when the season is well underway. With no simulators to practice on, a new track means an extra day of practice. And so everyone on the track also on Thursdays, with the usual Williams of Prost (1’13 “162) and Hill to make the pace and all the others, led by Berger’s Ferrari (1’14” 370) to chase. Senna is fourth, Alesi 11th.

Qualifying Friday is marked by bad weather and Ayrton Senna emerges from the rain as always: 1’23 “976 his time, ahead of Hill, 38 thousandths behind and Prost. Fourth Letho with Sauber in front of the two Ferraris of Alesi and Berger, with the Austrian who does not hide a hint of disappointment: “I am a little disappointed as the potential was better. However, we are making progress and as soon as we manage to reconcile the many problems that afflict us, we will be close to McLaren and Benetton.“. If Berger thinks about reliability, the top management of Maranello think about how to straighten an embarrassing situation for the Italian team, which is only one distance from its negative record of abstinence from victories (37 races) achieved between 1985 and 1987. are technical and sporting aspects: “despite the denials”, We read on The print of Thursday, “the rumor of a probable arrival of Jean Todt as general manager becomes more and more insistent”And both in Italy and in England, the development activities of the single-seater destined to redeem the performance of the Red are fervent.

On Saturday the sun returns and with the dry the Williams will reappear: 1’10 ”458 the pole, third of the season, of the French, who just needs the first attempt to keep all the others at a safe distance, starting from Hill, second at 304 thousandths. Third Schumacher, at 1 “550, fourth Senna at 1” 649. Third row for the excellent Wendlinger on Sauber at 2 ”280, and Andretti, divided by only one thousandth. Seventh Letho, eighth the first Ferrari driver, Berger, at 2 ”404, ahead of Alesi. Riccardo Patrese closes the top ten.

The only hope for Ayrton is rain and on Sunday 11 April Donington is submerged by a storm and the climate is decidedly winter, with 6 ° C on the track. At the start, Senna made the rear tires skid too much and lost ground: Schumacher, seeing the silhouette of the Brazilian on the left, widens and pushes him onto the grass, also being overtaken by Wendlinger. Senna is fifth, but in two curves he goes in front of Schumacher, in the downhill “S” of the Old Airpin he has the better of Wendlinger and is third, Hill capitulates two corners later, Prost is seen overtaking inside the hairpin before the pits. Now he is first. In one lap, considered by many to be the most beautiful in history, he earns 4 “2, in two his advantage rises to 6” 7.

The rest of the GP is characterized by the triumphal ride of the South American. Senna leads on Prost, Hill, Barrichello, Alesi, Schumacher, Berger, Herbert, Patrese and Zanardi .. In the meantime the weather situation continues to change and we are witnessing a real waltz of tire changes. 69 in all, seven of which were performed for Prost. On lap six Brundle is the first to mount slick tires but starts spinning leaving his Ligier in a dangerous position. On lap 10 Senna has 6 “on Prost, 8” on Hill, 18 “on Barrichello, 20” on Alesi. Everyone went back to the pits to change tires, Ferraris, Schumacher, Senna, Barrichello and finally Prost. At 20 ° Berger had to leave due to a problem with the active suspensions. Meanwhile, it rains again and Schumacher ends up in the gravel at 22 °. Prost returns to the pits to change tires, followed by his teammate Hill. Senna is in command ahead of Alesi and Barrichello, with the latter threatened by Prost who passes him to 27th.

The rain intensifies and Senna also stops but retains the lead with 14 “over Prost, who returns to the pits at 34th to mount dry tires, followed the next lap by Senna: a problem at the rear right slows him down by 20” and the Frenchman returned to the lead with a seven-second margin; on time it starts to rain again and Senna recovers on Prost, who at 39th is still in the hands of his mechanics. Lap 40, Senna drives on Prost, Hill, Barrichello, Herbert and Patrese. At 45 ° Senna double Herbert in fifth position. At 49th Prost is convinced that he can get back on slick tires but in the break he loses 40 ”. At the 51st Senna, which leads in front of Barrichello, double Prost which accuses a drop in pressure in one of the tires and at 54 ° has to make a stop again. At 56 ° Senna tries to round Barrichello but the young compatriot thwarts him dangerously before letting him go.

At 57th it is Senna who enters the pit lane but, seeing that the McLaren mechanics are not ready, he accelerates again and returns to the track, setting the fastest lap of the race in the circumstance using the shortcut of the pit lane. At 60 ° it rains again and Senna, who has just allowed Hill to split, returns to mount wet tires, followed by the two Williams drivers. TO three laps to go, Barrichello had to retire. Concluded the 76th lap, Ayrton Senna wins the European GP by trimming one minute and twenty-three at Hill, second on the finish line, with Prost in third position even doubled. Herbert, Patrese and Minardi di Barbazza follow. Out of the points the other Minardi of Fittipaldi, Zanardi and Comas.

For Ayrton it is the 38th success of his careerthe second of the season: on the occasion he also signs his 18th and last fastest lap. With this victory, after only three GPs Senna leads the World Championship with 12 points ahead of Prost a championship start that no one would certainly have foreseen a few weeks earlier. But Senna knows that without major developments on the engine front, his McLaren will not be able to keep up with Williams: “I’m going back to Brazil because my situation at McLaren hasn’t cleared up yet. I might not even come to Imola”, He declared at the end of the race, in an upward game that wants to induce Ford to break the exclusivity with Benetton and also give McLaren the V8s that push Schumacher.

The curtain that goes on at the press conference is also memorable. “It was the only thing I could do. Surprising Williams before they realized they could go faster than me. So it was”, Senna attacks. “So I kept pushing hard. The race was subsequently so messed up that I couldn’t even remember the order of events anymore. I even had a pit stop that lasted about twenty seconds because they couldn’t tighten a wheel. Eventually, when I had a lap of advantage, I pulled the oars into the boat“.

It is Prost’s turn and the Frenchman begins the review of the problems he suffered from: “I had a lot of problems: the clutch, the gearbox, the suspension, the tires deteriorating, a half puncture. I stopped seven times, one of them for more than a minute, because the engine went out. I have to accept the final result as good“. And it is at this point that Senna takes up the scene and asks him: “Why don’t we change cars?“. Journalists bent with laughter and Prost ridiculed.

Source of declarations: historical archive The print