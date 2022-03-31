On March 31, 1991, the Warsaw Pact, founded in 1955 by the Soviet Union and its satellites, in opposition to NATO and in response to the insertion of Germany into Western military alliances, was extinguished. to exist on March 31, 1991. Its dissolution was decreed at a conference of foreign and defense ministers of member countries, held at the end of February of that year in Budapest.

Precisely the representatives of the Soviet Union were absent. Or did they simply want to avoid an unpleasant situation? After all, 35 years earlier, Soviet tanks had ended a people’s revolution right there in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. Furthermore, the ceremony that ended the Pact took place in the ballroom of a luxury American hotel.

Eastern Response to NATO

It was almost 36 years since it was created, on May 14, 1955, in the capital that gave it its name, the Warsaw Pact, with which the communist bloc countries opposed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Moreover, they reacted to the fact that Germany had regained, through the Paris Treaties, the sovereignty lost after the defeat in the Second World War and had been accepted into NATO and the Western European Union.

Alongside the Soviet Union, Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, as well as the former German Democratic Republic and Czechoslovakia had participated in the foundation. Formally, the Warsaw Pact – which referred to the statutes of the United Nations – was a regional agreement between partners on equal rights, for collective defense in case of external aggression. In fact, it was both a military and a political instrument of the Soviet Union, with the aim of disciplining its members.

A year after the founding, Hungarians felt first hand what this meant, when their desire for freedom was massacred by Soviet tanks. And no later than August 1968, the organization made it clear to the world what it really was: an instrument of power in the hands of Soviet politicians, capable of anything to impose the hegemony of their conglomerate of countries. This time the target was the then Czechoslovakia, in whose capital the movement for democracy that became known as the Prague Spring took place.

beginning of the end

It was precisely with the intervention in Prague that the end of the Warsaw Pact began: the Albanians withdrew from the alliance in protest and the Romanians did not participate in the invasion. In the following years, attempts to reorganize the alliance multiplied: basically, just gestures to give the impression that its members had something to say. In reality, the Pact remained what it was: in the detente era of the 1970s, an instrument of Soviet foreign policy; in the early 1980s, a propaganda tool against NATO strategies.

Mikhail Gorbachev’s openness policy accelerated the process of disintegration, further reinforced by political transformations in the GDR, Bulgaria and Romania, and the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Hungary and Czechoslovakia. Finally, with Gorbachev’s consent to the reunification of Germany and its permanence in NATO, the Warsaw Pact lost its raison d’être.

Three months after the ceremony in Budapest, in which its military structure was dissolved, the protocol for the termination of the “agreement of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance”, as its official name was, was signed in Prague.

Eight years later, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary joined NATO, to which Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania belong since March 2004 – in other words, almost all of the former enemies, members of the extinct Communist Bloc.

