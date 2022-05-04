Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that it had conducted 88,359 new examinations, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection, counting and isolating cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19).

The intensification of investigation procedures, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 199 new cases of the virus, all of which are stable cases, and are subject to the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 899,441.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection also announced that no new deaths related to the virus were recorded.

Thus, the number of deaths in the country remains at 2302 cases.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 280 new cases of people infected with the “Covid-19” virus, and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 883,160.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

